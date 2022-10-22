Read full article on original website
UNI Starts Red Hot, Williams Career Day Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive
The UNI Panther football squad still has hope for a postseason birth after their victory over Missouri State on Saturday, 41-20, and moving to 4-4 on the season. And talk about a hot start. On just the second play from scrimmage, Bears quarterback Jason Shelley threw an interception right into...
Historic Night for UNI Basketball, First-Ever NBA Minutes Played
It's been a great week for Coach Ben Jacobson and the UNI basketball program. Last Saturday, October 15, three-star forward Kyle Pock announced his commitment to play for the Panthers. On Friday, October 21, 6'8 forward from Chicago Wes Rubin shared the same announcement. To cap it all off, yesterday,...
UNI Athletics Receives Largest Donation in School History
The University of Northern Iowa recently announced the launch of its 'Our Tomorrow' campaign. The goal of the campaign is to raise $250 million by 2026. The money will go towards a variety of improvements on campus -- $50 million of which will be invested into much-needed renovations in the UNI-Dome.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCJJ
Former UNI running back arrested after fight at IC nightclub
A former University of Northern Iowa football player has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two people on a downtown Iowa City dance floor. Iowa City Police were called to a reported assault with injuries just before 12:30 Sunday morning at Brothers on the Ped Mall. Witnesses say 28-year-old Tyvis Smith of Scottsdale, Arizona became involved in a physical altercation with another man on the Brothers dance floor, striking the man in the face. Police allege Smith then punched a woman between the eyes as she was trying to break up the altercation.
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
Country Stars Might’ve Changed Fan’s Life At Cedar Rapids Show
One young fan was in for an amazing surprise at the Cedar Rapids stop on the 'Glad You're Here' tour. Walker Hayes and Parmalee dropped by Eastern Iowa on Friday, October 21st for a sold-out show at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The Cedar Rapids show had the North Carolina natives...
Sweet New Cedar Falls Restaurant Opens
It's official! One of the newest additions to downtown Cedar Falls is officially open for business. It is getting difficult to keep track of all the businesses coming and going in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September...
Camping and Hiking Season Near A Wrap at Popular Linn County Sites
Mother Nature gave campers a few extra warm days to extend the camping season for one more weekend, just ahead of the Linn County Conservation board announcing it will be closing several of its campgrounds this week,. In a media release, it was noted that Morgan Creek Park, Pinicon Ridge...
KIMT
Britt lottery ticket means $25,000 for Bremer County man
CLIVE, Iowa – A Bremer County man has won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Jason Thoren, 43 of Tripoli, claimed the second top prize in the “The Perfect Gift” scratch game, buying his winning ticket at the Casey’s General Store in Britt. “My face...
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
Halloween Events Coming Up This Weekend in the Corridor [LIST]
Looking for something spooky and fun to do with the family or some friends this weekend? No problem! Here are some of the great Halloween events happening in the Corridor this Friday through Sunday:. Friday, October 28th at 6:50 p.m. NewBo City Market. "Movies begin at sunset, remember to bring...
Craig Steffen Obituary
Craig Everette Steffen, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen, was born September 19, 1959, in Creston, IA. Craig died October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 63 years and 15 days. After graduating from Griswold High School...
kwayradio.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein
A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to Butler crash with injury
Butler County — Saturday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Safety released an update about Friday's crash near Aplington, Iowa. Iowa State Patrol (ISP) responded to a crash in the 20000 block of 270th Street near Aplington around 5 p.m. Friday evening. Crews arrived to the scene of an...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Firefighters Respond to Field Fires
Manchester firefighters have responded to several field fires over the past two days. Manchester Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Graybill says their department was called to Wendling Farms in the 1800 block of 160th Avenue on Friday afternoon around 1:30 pm. He says combine operations caused a field fire in standing...
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has a New Name and New Menu
Earlier this year, we found out that Vito's on 42nd, located at 4100 River Ridge Dr NE in Cedar Rapids, was being taken over by new owners. Those new owners, Jeff Beer and Kevin Flanagan, got to work updating the restaurant and reopened it as Flano's on 42nd this past spring. Just a few months later, the restaurant is being rebranded again, this time as The Pines Pizza & Pub.
Hiawatha Steals the Spotlight for First-Time Holiday Event in 2022
*Above is a stock photo. It doesn't represent the tree or location mentioned in this story. Being just 10 minutes or less away from downtown Cedar Rapids, you may still want to take in the traditional Christmas kick-off festivities there, but Hiawatha is an underrated town making a name for itself and it continues to fast become more than just a suburb of Cedar Rapids. This upcoming holiday season the growing community will host a first-time event it has never had!
New Cedar Rapids FedEx Facility Set To Hire Hundreds
If you are looking for seasonal work in the Cedar Rapids area, look no further than FedEx. The shipping company is set to open its new multi-million dollar Cedar Rapids facility and will hire hundreds of workers in time for the holiday rush. The Corridor Business Journal reports that the...
