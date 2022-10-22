ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

Top 20 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022

Bring the ghouls and goblins out for the best kid-friendly things to do from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. This week, get spooked at events around Houston, watch the trio of Sanderson Sisters outdoors, see vintage aircraft soar above the crowds, celebrate Día de los Muertos, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top Performing Arts Events This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022

See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Food & Drink Events in Houston This Month: November 2022

Dine on delicious dishes and enjoy our picks for the top food and drink events taking place around Houston in November 2022. Fall in Houston is easily the best time of year, as November’s lineup of tasty happenings proves. This month sees the return of fan-favorite competitions, including the...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Get a Nightlife This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022

Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
B93

Check Out This 10 Pound Cinnamon Roll in South East Texas

You know I am always looking out for fun food stories and I just found one thanks to my social feed! Bonnie's Donuts in League City, Texas is known for its 5-pound cinnamon rolls, however, they also have a massive 10-pound cinnamon roll! If you plan on ordering this massive dessert treat, Bonnie needs at least, 1 day's notice. Check out this video that will definitely give you a sweet tooth. Check them out on Facebook.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, October 30, 2022. This week, you can catch a Houstonian on one of the city’s biggest stages, plus K-Pop comes to H-Town, a two-day costumed EDM fest heads to Baytown, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas

HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Music and Rock Stars at Southern Smoke Festival

In the old days, there were rock stars. Chuck Berry. Elvis. John, Paul, George and Ringo. You knew they were rock stars because they were cool and they were musicians. There were musicians at last night’s H-town Welcome Wagon, the opening event of this year’s three-day Southern Smoke Festival. A showcase stage was erected for them, right next to historic Lott Hall in Hermann Park. But, the night’s true rock stars weren’t the featured music artists. They were the guest chefs, from throughout Houston and across the country, who joined the event to display their culinary expertise in support of fellow food and beverage industry workers.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood

Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnight

A fire was reported in the 6500 block of Ledbetter in southeast Houston just after 3 a.m. A man who lives in the house told us that after he arrived back from "Monster Jam" (which took place at NRG Stadium) he went to sleep and did not know the house was on fire until someone woke him up by yelling there was smoke. He said he didn't know what caused the fire and that it was an old home that needed work. However, he believes the fire may have originated from the heater since the fire appears to have started where the heater unit was inside the attic, or close to it.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Storms are possible tonight ahead of fine fall weather, but is the Halloween forecast frightful?

Good morning. A robust cold front will sweep into Houston tonight, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms. This will be an in-your-face front, which in addition to the potential for storms will also bring gusty winds up to 40 or 45 mph—presumably enough wind to terrify a New York Yankee—and an almost immediate influx of drier air. The front will set the stage for a pleasant fall week. Halloween, too, looks pretty mild at this point.
HOUSTON, TX

