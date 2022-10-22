Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 20 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022
Bring the ghouls and goblins out for the best kid-friendly things to do from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. This week, get spooked at events around Houston, watch the trio of Sanderson Sisters outdoors, see vintage aircraft soar above the crowds, celebrate Día de los Muertos, and more.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Performing Arts Events This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022
See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
houstononthecheap.com
Diwali in Houston – 6 events to celebrate the festival of lights with your family
Houston will be celebrating this year with light displays, ceremonies, and meals. Diwali in Houston officially begins at the end of October. One of India’s most significant holidays, the celebration honors the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. The five-day celebration is celebrated...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Food & Drink Events in Houston This Month: November 2022
Dine on delicious dishes and enjoy our picks for the top food and drink events taking place around Houston in November 2022. Fall in Houston is easily the best time of year, as November’s lineup of tasty happenings proves. This month sees the return of fan-favorite competitions, including the...
365thingsinhouston.com
Get a Nightlife This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022
Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
houstononthecheap.com
14 Fun things to do in Houston this week of October 24, 2022 include Daily Trick Or Treating at Children’s Museum Houston, Food Trucks in Hermann Park, and more!
Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means is that there’s plenty going on in Houston any day of the week. There are always things to do on Monday in Houston, things to do in Houston on Saturday night, and everything in between!. Some...
Check Out This 10 Pound Cinnamon Roll in South East Texas
You know I am always looking out for fun food stories and I just found one thanks to my social feed! Bonnie's Donuts in League City, Texas is known for its 5-pound cinnamon rolls, however, they also have a massive 10-pound cinnamon roll! If you plan on ordering this massive dessert treat, Bonnie needs at least, 1 day's notice. Check out this video that will definitely give you a sweet tooth. Check them out on Facebook.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Elle, the kitty who’s secretly a dog
Elle is a black and tan cat, but don’t let her looks fool you! Some say she has traits similar to those of a dog. She loves to be on the receiving end of treats. This motivation has helped her learn how to sit and come on demand. Elle...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, October 30, 2022. This week, you can catch a Houstonian on one of the city’s biggest stages, plus K-Pop comes to H-Town, a two-day costumed EDM fest heads to Baytown, and more.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
Baby goat snuggles | Check out the new therapeutic animal farm in Brookshire
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — If you're feeling super stressed out these days, you're not alone. A new study by the American Psychological Association said 27% of Americans reported being so stressed about things like inflation and crime, they can’t even function. But, a new farm out in Brookshire is...
Houston Press
Music and Rock Stars at Southern Smoke Festival
In the old days, there were rock stars. Chuck Berry. Elvis. John, Paul, George and Ringo. You knew they were rock stars because they were cool and they were musicians. There were musicians at last night’s H-town Welcome Wagon, the opening event of this year’s three-day Southern Smoke Festival. A showcase stage was erected for them, right next to historic Lott Hall in Hermann Park. But, the night’s true rock stars weren’t the featured music artists. They were the guest chefs, from throughout Houston and across the country, who joined the event to display their culinary expertise in support of fellow food and beverage industry workers.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood
Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
Montgomery couple brings historic building back to life with The Feed Store Grill and Bar
The half-pound burgers ($10.75) are made to order and can be topped with cheese, jalapenos, bacon or a fried egg. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) The building across Dobbin Road from Hoffart’s Grocery in the Montgomery area once served as a place for grocery customers to load up on feed for their horses.
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
csengineermag.com
Western Specialty Contractors Waterproofs Massive Concrete Vehicular Tunnels in Houston’s Memorial Park
For over 50 years, Memorial Park in Houston, TX has been divided in half by Memorial Drive and its busy traffic; but all that has changed. Humans and animal traffic alike now enjoy a seamless and safe way to enjoy both sides of the 1,500-acre park with the construction of land bridges over recently completed vehicular tunnels.
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnight
A fire was reported in the 6500 block of Ledbetter in southeast Houston just after 3 a.m. A man who lives in the house told us that after he arrived back from "Monster Jam" (which took place at NRG Stadium) he went to sleep and did not know the house was on fire until someone woke him up by yelling there was smoke. He said he didn't know what caused the fire and that it was an old home that needed work. However, he believes the fire may have originated from the heater since the fire appears to have started where the heater unit was inside the attic, or close to it.
spacecityweather.com
Storms are possible tonight ahead of fine fall weather, but is the Halloween forecast frightful?
Good morning. A robust cold front will sweep into Houston tonight, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms. This will be an in-your-face front, which in addition to the potential for storms will also bring gusty winds up to 40 or 45 mph—presumably enough wind to terrify a New York Yankee—and an almost immediate influx of drier air. The front will set the stage for a pleasant fall week. Halloween, too, looks pretty mild at this point.
One Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Thai Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Thai restaurants in the country.
Comments / 0