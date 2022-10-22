SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A brief lockdown has been lifted at Shaker Heights High School after police shot a carjacking suspect near the building Friday afternoon. Authorities say the incident began around 3:13 p.m. near Lee Road, where officers observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The car then sped away before the male suspect got out and started running from the cops, who claim to have seen a gun in his possession. One officer then shot him near the high school, and he was subsequently taken to a local hospital.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO