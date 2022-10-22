Read full article on original website
Cleveland Clinic to host community career expo in November
CLEVELAND — Do you want to work for the Cleveland Clinic? Now may be your chance. The Cleveland Clinic Talent Acquisition is hosting a community career expo on November 5, from 11a.m.-5p.m., at Fairview Hospital. The following positions are available at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, Lutheran Hospital and main...
School shooting in St. Louis leaves 3 dead, new details on youth overtaking guards at Indian River, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 24, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. We have the latest on a school shooting in St. Louis where 3 people including the shooter have died, along...
Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest returns! Find out how to enter
BEREA, Ohio — Want to have some fun ahead of winter time? The Ohio Turnpike’s second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest started Monday!. Here are the rules, according to a news release from the Ohio Turnpike:. Ohio Turnpike officials will select 50 names for a public vote. The voting period...
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association issues 10-day notice for strike
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Amid ongoing negotiations, the Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has issued a 10-day notice for a strike. The notice comes one day after GHTA met with district administrators in an attempt to resolve their weeks-long contract dispute. GHTA had previously issued a 10-day strike notice in September following five months of negotiations before the two sides met with a federal to assist in efforts to work out a deal and avoid the strike.
University Hospitals lab expansion critical move for future of cancer care
CLEVELAND — Cleveland just took another step forward in innovative cancer care. University Hospitals just opened the Wesley Center for Immunotherapy at its Seidman Cancer Center. Not only will the facility be able to attract top researchers and scientists; it will get cancer care to patients in hours instead of weeks.
The impact of the health care worker shortage in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's no secret there is a serious shortage of health care workers in the U.S. Northeast Ohio hospitals have thousands of openings. But it's not an easy fix. Nursing school enrollment is down nearly 10%, but the opposite is true at medical schools, where they saw an 18% rise in applicants, including historical increases in minority applicants, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Mission Possible: Short-sea shipping could increase jobs in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — You may have already heard the warnings to start your holiday shopping early this year. The effects of the pandemic, supply chain issues and now congestion at coastal ports could leave that “must have” holiday gadget or toy stranded miles away from area store shelves.
Search for missing Princeton University student from Euclid continues
EUCLID, Ohio — Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student from Euclid, was last seen on Friday at around 3 a.m. near her dorm. Friday was also the last day of classes at Princeton before its one-week fall break. On Monday, the university reported Misrach missing. Two days later,...
Changing of seasons and weather in Northeast Ohio
3News' photojournalist Virginia Palmer spoke with individuals about what their favorite season is. We are reminded in Cleveland to appreciate all 4 seasons.
Cleveland Central Catholic High School placed on 'short' lockdown due to threat
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Central Catholic High School underwent "a short period of lockdown due to an alleged threat" on Monday morning, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland confirmed to 3News. Police have since lifted the lockdown and all students and staff are safe. The school says that it is continuing...
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame launches program for low-income families
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous, unrelated report. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is making it easier for low-income families to come visit the Museum. On Monday morning, the Rock Hall said in a news release it was joining Museums for All,...
2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle leaves 1 dead in North Canton
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle leaves a 70-year-old man dead in North Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the...
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school; building briefly placed on lockdown
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A brief lockdown has been lifted at Shaker Heights High School after police shot a carjacking suspect near the building Friday afternoon. Authorities say the incident began around 3:13 p.m. near Lee Road, where officers observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The car then sped away before the male suspect got out and started running from the cops, who claim to have seen a gun in his possession. One officer then shot him near the high school, and he was subsequently taken to a local hospital.
Man on motorcycle killed in Canton crash
CANTON, Ohio — A 28-year-old man was killed in a crash early Monday morning, Canton Police said in a news release. The accident happened at around 12:45 a.m. on 15th Street NE and Plain Avenue NE. Investigators said a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Plain Ave. when...
Supreme Court of Ohio indefinitely suspends Cleveland Judge Pinkey Carr for multiple behavioral violations
CLEVELAND — Official documents say Judge Pinky Carr "conducted business in a manner benefitting a game show host rather than a judge of the Cleveland Municipal Court" and the ways she acted "could not help but seriously compromise the integrity of the court." Now, she has been suspended indefinitely...
Traffic alert: I-76 West restricted at Route 14 in Portage County due to crash
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a traffic alert for drivers who take I-76 West in Portage County on Friday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, Interstate...
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings on Saturday
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a cancer screening event on Saturday, Oct. 22, for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event, funded partly by the College...
1 death reported after 20 apartments evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide at Timber Top complex in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — What started as a call for a medical emergency at the Timber Top Apartments in the 1000 block of Rocky Brook Drive in Akron resulted in 20 units being evacuated after first responders detected high levels of carbon monoxide. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is...
