Garfield Heights, OH

Cleveland Clinic to host community career expo in November

CLEVELAND — Do you want to work for the Cleveland Clinic? Now may be your chance. The Cleveland Clinic Talent Acquisition is hosting a community career expo on November 5, from 11a.m.-5p.m., at Fairview Hospital. The following positions are available at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, Lutheran Hospital and main...
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association issues 10-day notice for strike

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Amid ongoing negotiations, the Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has issued a 10-day notice for a strike. The notice comes one day after GHTA met with district administrators in an attempt to resolve their weeks-long contract dispute. GHTA had previously issued a 10-day strike notice in September following five months of negotiations before the two sides met with a federal to assist in efforts to work out a deal and avoid the strike.
University Hospitals lab expansion critical move for future of cancer care

CLEVELAND — Cleveland just took another step forward in innovative cancer care. University Hospitals just opened the Wesley Center for Immunotherapy at its Seidman Cancer Center. Not only will the facility be able to attract top researchers and scientists; it will get cancer care to patients in hours instead of weeks.
The impact of the health care worker shortage in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — It's no secret there is a serious shortage of health care workers in the U.S. Northeast Ohio hospitals have thousands of openings. But it's not an easy fix. Nursing school enrollment is down nearly 10%, but the opposite is true at medical schools, where they saw an 18% rise in applicants, including historical increases in minority applicants, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school; building briefly placed on lockdown

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A brief lockdown has been lifted at Shaker Heights High School after police shot a carjacking suspect near the building Friday afternoon. Authorities say the incident began around 3:13 p.m. near Lee Road, where officers observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The car then sped away before the male suspect got out and started running from the cops, who claim to have seen a gun in his possession. One officer then shot him near the high school, and he was subsequently taken to a local hospital.
Man on motorcycle killed in Canton crash

CANTON, Ohio — A 28-year-old man was killed in a crash early Monday morning, Canton Police said in a news release. The accident happened at around 12:45 a.m. on 15th Street NE and Plain Avenue NE. Investigators said a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Plain Ave. when...
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings on Saturday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a cancer screening event on Saturday, Oct. 22, for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event, funded partly by the College...
Northeast Ohio local news

