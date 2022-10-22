Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman who went missing in Coconut Grove
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Coconut Grove. According to City of Miami Police, 34-year-old Lauren Weyer was last seen Saturday at around 2:50 p.m. in an unspecified part of Coconut Grove. Weyer stands 5 feet, 10...
WSVN-TV
Police: Woman who went missing in Pembroke Pines ‘made suicidal threats’
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Pembroke Pines. According to Pembroke Pines Police, 30-year-old Stephany Ramos left her home on foot along the 10300 block of Iris Court. In a tweet, investigators said Ramos “made...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for 12-year-old who went missing in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Ashley Nicole García was reported missing from the Little Havana area since Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami. Ashley Nicole García has been reported missing since Saturday. She’s 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs approx. 110 pounds, and has red hair & brown eyes. She...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 14-year-old girl who ran away in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs seek the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. According to Coral Springs Police, 14-year-old Kayla Slayden ran away and was last seen along the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, at around 5 a.m., Sunday. Slayden stands...
WSVN-TV
Police: 14-year-old girl who ran away in Coral Springs found safe
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs have safely located a missing teen. According to Coral Springs Police, 14-year-old Kayla Slayden had run away and had been last seen along the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, at around 5 a.m., Sunday. Slayden stands 5 feet, 2 inches...
WSVN-TV
2 pedestrians hurt in Miami hit-and-run
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she and another person were struck in Miami by a driver who fled the scene, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 1400 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist killed in shooting on I-95 in Miami; gunman still at large
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after he came under fire along Interstate 95 in Miami while riding a motorcycle, causing lane and on-ramp closures and triggering a search for the person or people responsible. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the...
Click10.com
Police: Motorcyclist dies after shooting on I-95
MIAMI, Fla. – A motorcyclist has died after being shot multiple times early Sunday evening along a busy stretch of I-95, according to Miami-Dade Police. According to police, the man was driving southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times. Florida Highway Patrol responded...
Click10.com
1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say
MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist killed in shooting on I-95 in Miami; on-ramp at NW 79th St. closed
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after he came under fire along Interstate 95 in Miami while riding a motorcycle, causing lane and on-ramp closures and triggering a search for the person or people responsible. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy involved in rollover crash on I-95 NB ramp in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sherriff’s Office deputy was involved in a rollover crash in Oakland Park, sending him to the hospital. Authorities said the deputy was responding to a call when he crashed near a construction site along the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 95 and Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Another Woman Multiple Times in Pembroke Pines
A woman is facing charges after stabbing another woman multiple times on Sunday, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department. According to the arrest report, 31-year-old Iesha Richards stabbed a woman multiple times near 1265 Southwest 101th Terrace shortly after 5 a.m. Police received multiple 911 calls from the area...
WSVN-TV
‘Just bring Mimi back’: Yorkie taken from outside SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade pet owner is desperate to have his beloved dog back after, he said, a stranger snatched the animal outside their home. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Edgar Fonseca is looking for Mimi, his family’s 6-year-old Yorkie. “[Mimi’s dog tag], this is...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for missing 12-year-old in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl. Emma Bleidt, 12, was last seen Thursday afternoon near Cypress Run Alternative School in Pompano Beach. She has reddish blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants,...
Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot and killed Friday night, authorities said.Melvin Greene, 51, was found sitting in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of NW 17th Avenue and NW 117th Street, Miami-Dade police said in a written statement.Police said the man died at the scene.It was not clear what led to the gunfire or if Greene was shot someone else and drove to the location or was shot in the vehicle while at the site.Police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
NBC Miami
Officer Rescue Father, Son from Drowning in Homestead Canal
The Homestead Police Department says an alert officer jumped into a canal Saturday morning to save an eight-year-old boy, and the boy’s father, from drowning. It happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of southwest 142nd Avenue and east Palm Drive, which is not far from the Homestead Miami Speedway.
Click10.com
Video shows girl fleeing Fort Lauderdale abduction attempt; search for suspect continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police handed out flyers in the Poinsettia Heights neighborhood Friday as they continued searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van with candy. New video released by FLPD on Friday shows the young girl running away...
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura; Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.
WSVN-TV
Driver hits house in West Park, flees on foot; no reported injuries
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver careened into a home in West Park and took off running. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash along the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday. Cameras...
Comments / 4