Newbury Park, CA

Newbury Park, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Oak Park High School football team will have a game with Newbury Park High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Oak Park High School
Newbury Park High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

signalscv.com

Saugus sweeps Thousand Oaks; will host Trabuco Hills in quarterfinals

Centurion girls’ volleyball (30-2) swept their CIF Division 4 second-round match against the Thousand Oaks Lancers (22-16). Saugus won with scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-23. The Centurions were led on offense by opposite hitter Taylor Treahy. The junior knocked down 17 kills, seven digs and a pair of aces.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Baton Rouge, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Baton Rouge, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Feliciana High School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Whittier, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Whittier, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The El Rancho High School football team will have a game with La Serna High School on October 21, 2022, 18:45:00.
WHITTIER, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails

You are reading: Thousand oaks hikes | 10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails. Thousand Oaks is a spectacular Southern California community that is located in the heart of the Conejo Valley. This primarily residential community provides residents with beautiful surroundings and landscapes that are the perfect backdrop for outdoor activities like hiking enjoying a local trail. These activities are made all the more scenic and picturesque due to the proximity of the sweeping Santa Monica Mountains, which is a wonderful mountain range that plays host to a national recreation area as well as a myriad of fun and adventurous hiking trails. If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors, Thousand Oaks is home to many of Southern California’s best hiking trails for you to enjoy the sights. See below for our top 10 favorite hiking trails in Thousand Oaks!
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
onscene.tv

Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark

10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
MOORPARK, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning

A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Small Brush Fire Breaks Out Behind Santa Clarita Sports Complex

A small brush fire broke out behind the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Thursday afternoon. At around 5 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a brush fire near the intersection of Reuther Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, on the hillside behind the sports complex. “We had a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Traffic crash in Malibu on PCH leads to power outage

Some residents in Malibu were without power on Saturday after a car crashed into a building on Pacific Coast Highway and also struck a utility pole.The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills station.It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash however there was at least one minor injury.The city of Malibu reported that power was out along PCH between Topanga Canyon Road and Big Rock Drive. Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene to help restore power for the customers that were affected by the crash.
MALIBU, CA
