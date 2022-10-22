ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Hidden Valley High School football team will have a game with Marshfield High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Hidden Valley High School
Marshfield High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

KTVL

Friday Night Football 2022 Week 8 Part 1

News 10's Carmine Gemei, Tyler Myerly, Tiffany Olin and JD Kurman bring us highlights, scores and stories from Week 8 of high school football!. 3A #1 Cascade Christian at St. Mary's in the Holy Bowl. Roseburg at South Medford. North Medford at McNary. Grants Pass at 6A #2 Sheldon.
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Instructional Assistants in Coos County rally for higher wages

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Special education instructional assistants in the South Coast Education Service District are speaking out for better staffing in classrooms and higher wages. On Saturday, dozens rallied on the Coos Bay boardwalk holding up signs and talking to the public about their effort. "Last weekend was our...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK

One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN

A woman was hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s report said just before 1:45 p.m. a female driver backed her sedan into another sedan in the parking lot of a business in the 5100 block of Old Highway 99S in Green. A woman was standing behind the second vehicle with the rear door down getting something out of the backseat. As a result of the collision, the woman fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in injuries.
GREEN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH

After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED DRUG LAW VIOLATION

Roseburg Police cited a Sutherlin man for an alleged drug law violation on Thursday. A report from RPD said at about 3:45 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious incident at the corner of Southeast Douglas Avenue and Southeast Kane Street. They contacted the suspect who was in his vehicle. While talking with the man, an officer said he observed methamphetamine in plain view, so detained the suspect.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FEMALE TRANSIENT JAILED ON MULTIPLE THEFT CHARGES

A female transient was jailed on multiple theft charges by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a field interview of 46-year old Amy Dykes regarding stolen property recovered during a previous arrest. This was near the intersection of West Umpqua Street and West Princeton Avenue. Officers eventually detained the transient and found her in possession of another person’s credit card.
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Roseburg Police jailed a man on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass, early Wednesday evening. An RPD report said just before 6:00 p.m. an officer contacted a 30-year old in the 600 block of Southeast Cass Street. The officer learned that the suspect was a City Expulsion Violator. The man was unlawfully within the exclusion zone and was taken into custody without incident.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA PUBLIC USE RESTRICTIONS MOVE TO LOW

Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have moved the Public Use Restriction Levels to LOW for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands in the Douglas District. The Roseburg District of the Bureau of Land Management is included in the declaration which imposes certain fire restrictions...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNCIL TO CONSIDER TAX EXEMPTION FOR LOW-INCOME HOUSING PROPERTY

The Roseburg City Council will consider a property tax exemption for the residential portion of a low-income housing property, at its meeting Monday night. The property is the Rose Apartments, located at 805 Southeast Stephens Street. It includes 40 units which houses elderly and disabled tenants on four floors of the building. The first floor has 4 spaces for commercial businesses. Staff is recommending that the council approve the request, which came from owner NeighborWorks Umpqua earlier this month. Staff noted that in the past, the council has approved tax exemptions for several other properties owned by the non-profit organization.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER

The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
ROSEBURG, OR
