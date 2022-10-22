ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T1 eliminate Royal Never Give Up, make semis at LoL Worlds

 2 days ago

T1 defeated Royal Never Give Up 3-0 in the quarterfinals at the League of Legends World Championship on Friday in New York.

T1 advanced to the semifinals, where they will face JD Gaming, winners of the first quarterfinal match played Thursday.

T1 outlasted Royal Never Give Up in 38 minutes on blue, 42 minutes on red and 27 minutes on red.

Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong of South Korea starred for T1 with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 18/2/20. Teammate and countryman Ryu “Keria” Min-seok racked up a match-high 36 assists.

Chen “Breathe” Chen of China led with Royal Never Give Up with 10 kills.

Sixteen teams were divided into four groups for the double-round-robin group stage. All matches consisted of a single map. The top two teams in each group advanced to the knockout stage, with the third- and fourth-place sides in each group heading home.

The knockout stage is scheduled to run until Nov. 5, with all matches best-of-five. The entire group stage and the quarterfinals are being held at New York’s Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. The semifinals are set for State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the grand final will be contested at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The remaining quarterfinal matches:
–Saturday: Gen.G Esports vs. DAMWON Gaming
–Sunday: DRX vs. EDward Gaming

League of Legends World Championships prize payouts (initial prize pool $2,225,000):
1. $489,500 — TBD
2. $333,750 — TBD
3-4. $178,000 — TBD
5-8. $100,125 — Rogue, Royal Never Give up, two other teams TBD
9-10. $55,625 — Fnatic, Top Esports
11-14. $52,843.75 — Evil Geniuses, G2 Esports, 100 Thieves, CTBC Flying Oyster
15-16. $50,062.50 — Cloud9, GAM Esports
17-18. $38,937.50 — MAD Lions, DetonatioN FocusMe
19-20. $33,375 — Saigon Buffalo, LOUD
21-22. $22,250 — Beyond Gaming, Isurus
23-24. $16,687.50 — Chiefs Esports Club, Istanbul Wildcats

–Field Level Media

