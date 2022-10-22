ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluxo, 00 Nation advance to Fall American Showdown semis

 2 days ago

Fluxo and 00 Nation earned wins on Friday in the BLAST Premier Fall American Showdown, setting up a Saturday semifinal matchup.

In the last two quarterfinals, Fluxo edged Evil Geniuses 2-1 before 00 Nation swept VERTEX Esports Club.

The other semifinal will see Sharks Esports clash with MIBR.

The $67,500 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams vying for one of two remaining berths in the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Finals, scheduled for Oct. 23-27 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Another spot will go to the winner of the Fall European also being contested this week.

The eight American Showdown teams are competing in a single knockout bracket consisting of quarterfinals, semifinals and final. All matches are best-of-three, including the championship round on Sunday.

On Friday, Fluxo opened with a 19-17 overtime win on Dust II before Evil Geniuses pulled even with a 16-11 victory on Mirage. On the decisive third map, Fluxo posted a 16-8 win on Nuke.

Lucas “Lucaozy” Neves paced Fluxo’s all-Brazilian roster with 69 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential. Bulgaria’s Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov logged 68 kills and a plus-18 K-D differential for Evil Geniuses.

00 Nation rolled past VERTEX 16-11 on Nuke, 16-12 on Mirage.

Argentina’s Santino “try” Rigal contributed 49 kills and a plus-19 K-D differential for 00 Nation. Jordan “pz” White had 37 kills and a minus-1 K-D differential for VERTEX.

BLAST Premier Fall American Showdown prize pool and points distribution

1. $20,000, 1,600 BLAST Premier points, qualification for BLAST Premier Fall Finals

2. $12,500, 800 points

3-4. $7,500, 500 points

5-8. $5,000, 150 points — Complexity, LOS + oNe, Evil Geniuses, VERTEX Esports Club

–Field Level Media

