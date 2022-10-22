ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherlin, OR

Sutherlin, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The South Umpqua High School football team will have a game with Sutherlin High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

South Umpqua High School
Sutherlin High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

Related
Myrtle Creek, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SUTHERLIN, OR
Junction City, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

JUNCTION CITY, OR
KTVL

Friday Night Football 2022 Week 8 Part 1

News 10's Carmine Gemei, Tyler Myerly, Tiffany Olin and JD Kurman bring us highlights, scores and stories from Week 8 of high school football!. 3A #1 Cascade Christian at St. Mary's in the Holy Bowl. Roseburg at South Medford. North Medford at McNary. Grants Pass at 6A #2 Sheldon.
MEDFORD, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bo Nix opens up about transfer from Auburn to Oregon during College GameDay feature

Auburn’s had quarterback issues all season long since the departure of Bo Nix to Oregon via the transfer portal. Nix, who now serves as the Ducks starting quarterback, recently opened up on how his transition has been moving from the south all the way to the northwest. The two schools could hardly be further away from each other, and one of the most unique things about the move that some may not think about is the change in the culture and the food.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Welcome snow, rain fall on, cool Cedar Creek Fire; crews pulled off lines while area scouted for safety

Welcome, widespread rain and snow fell Saturday on the 127,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake, cooling the blaze and reducing fire activity, but also bringing potentially risky working conditions that prompted officials to pull crews off the lines until the area can be scouted for safety. The post Welcome snow, rain fall on, cool Cedar Creek Fire; crews pulled off lines while area scouted for safety appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
idesignarch.com

Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting

This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

VAN TAKES OUT POWER POLE, LEADING TO NEARLY THREE-HOUR POWER OUTAGE

A van striking a power pole in the 1800 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard led to a nearly three-hour power outage for residents of northeast Roseburg on Friday. The eastbound vehicle took out the pole adjacent to a gas station and convenience store at 4:32 p.m. While the van had significant damage, the driver was apparently not hurt. The man told an employee of The News Review that he had fallen asleep after working a 12-hour shift at his job.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash

Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK

One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN

A woman was hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s report said just before 1:45 p.m. a female driver backed her sedan into another sedan in the parking lot of a business in the 5100 block of Old Highway 99S in Green. A woman was standing behind the second vehicle with the rear door down getting something out of the backseat. As a result of the collision, the woman fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in injuries.
GREEN, OR
