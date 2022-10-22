Sutherlin, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Auburn’s had quarterback issues all season long since the departure of Bo Nix to Oregon via the transfer portal. Nix, who now serves as the Ducks starting quarterback, recently opened up on how his transition has been moving from the south all the way to the northwest. The two schools could hardly be further away from each other, and one of the most unique things about the move that some may not think about is the change in the culture and the food.

