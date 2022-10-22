ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Rob Long scared of Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb before Ravens-Browns

By Jonathan Peterlin
 2 days ago

Rob Long, Co-Host of The Big Bad Morning Show on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore, tells Jonathan Peterlin Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb scare him as he previews the Browns-Ravens game Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium Friday night on 92.3 The Fan.

Cleveland, OH
All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

