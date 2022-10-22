Ron Johnson campaign introduces new way to report voter fraud



S en. Ron Johnson's (R-WI) campaign released a new way for voters to report suspected voter fraud Friday via a portal on the senator's website .

The portal is intended to ensure confidence in the voting system by giving voters a way to report suspicious activities or any action that is not consistent with state elections laws. By using the portal, voters can submit images and files, share questions and concerns, and leave a form of communication for a follow-up.

“Everyone in Wisconsin should have the assurance that their vote counts and it will not be canceled by a fraudulent vote,” Johnson said in a press release. “We are doing everything in our power in 2022 to restore confidence in our election by ensuring Wisconsin elections laws are fully complied with. We will continue to coordinate with the committees to make sure this election is free and fair, and that everyone can have full confidence in the final results.”

The new portal also features a YouTube video that outlines what would disqualify someone from voting or what would otherwise cause a ballot to be invalid.

Although Johnson claims his new portal will help keep elections safer, a spokeswoman for his Democratic opponent, Mandela Barnes, claimed Johnson was not trustworthy enough to restore confidence in the security of the election.

“Ron Johnson is the last person Wisconsin voters should trust to ‘restore confidence’ in our elections,” Maddy McDaniel, spokeswoman for Mandela Barnes for Wisconsin, told Spectrum News 1. “It’s shameful Johnson is casting doubt and refusing to say whether he will accept the results of the election, but voting is safe and secure, and people should be empowered to cast their vote and know it will be counted.”

Some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump , alleged there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election despite officials' assurances votes were secure.

The race between Barnes and Johnson has been considered a toss-up despite Johnson being an incumbent senator. Barnes had the lead in August, but Johnson has recently come back in the polls, leading Barnes by 6 points.