Wisconsin State

Ron Johnson campaign introduces new way to report voter fraud

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

S en. Ron Johnson's (R-WI) campaign released a new way for voters to report suspected voter fraud Friday via a portal on the senator's website .

The portal is intended to ensure confidence in the voting system by giving voters a way to report suspicious activities or any action that is not consistent with state elections laws. By using the portal, voters can submit images and files, share questions and concerns, and leave a form of communication for a follow-up.

SENATE REPUBLICAN WARNS BRITISH CONSERVATIVES NOT TO BRING BACK BORIS JOHNSON

“Everyone in Wisconsin should have the assurance that their vote counts and it will not be canceled by a fraudulent vote,” Johnson said in a press release. “We are doing everything in our power in 2022 to restore confidence in our election by ensuring Wisconsin elections laws are fully complied with. We will continue to coordinate with the committees to make sure this election is free and fair, and that everyone can have full confidence in the final results.”

The new portal also features a YouTube video that outlines what would disqualify someone from voting or what would otherwise cause a ballot to be invalid.

Although Johnson claims his new portal will help keep elections safer, a spokeswoman for his Democratic opponent, Mandela Barnes, claimed Johnson was not trustworthy enough to restore confidence in the security of the election.

“Ron Johnson is the last person Wisconsin voters should trust to ‘restore confidence’ in our elections,” Maddy McDaniel, spokeswoman for Mandela Barnes for Wisconsin, told Spectrum News 1. “It’s shameful Johnson is casting doubt and refusing to say whether he will accept the results of the election, but voting is safe and secure, and people should be empowered to cast their vote and know it will be counted.”

Some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump , alleged there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election despite officials' assurances votes were secure.

The race between Barnes and Johnson has been considered a toss-up despite Johnson being an incumbent senator. Barnes had the lead in August, but Johnson has recently come back in the polls, leading Barnes by 6 points.

Sen. Ron Johnson blames close election on 'biased' media

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) blamed his close race against Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on the mainstream media. Johnson made the comments during a radio interview with John Catsimatidis Sunday morning, some ten days after the New York Times referred to him as "a leading peddler of misinformation." The paper referred to his challenger, however, as "a liberal Democrat who has been touted as one of the party’s rising stars."
Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Early Voting Edition!

Early voting, or in-person absentee voting starts in many Wisconsin communities on Tuesday. Why are so many political candidates, especially Democrats, urging you to take part?. It's never too early says JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, he explains on Capitol Notes.
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Louisiana voters care about the most

As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Election 2022: Wisconsin State Assembly District 71 Representative Race

PORTAGE COUNTY — The League of Women Voters of the Stevens Point Area is committed to providing voters with education about issues and candidates for local elections. On Nov. 8, voters in Portage County will choose from two candidates in the Wisconsin State Assembly District 71 Representative race – Katrina Shankland and Scott Soik. The league solicited responses to the following questions from both candidates.
More candidates than ever refuse to debate

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - With the November election just over two weeks ago, some voters are asking what happened to the debates and candidate forums, especially at the local level. Many are hosted by the League of Women Voters, but this year some candidates pushed back and refused to participate.
Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me

I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
Thousands of Eligible Wisconsin Voters Face Ballot Barriers in Jail

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four...
Video shows Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepting gift from Proud Boys

BALTIMORE - A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer.The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him."Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you," the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox's Vimeo account.Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man's name and shook...
Ron Johnson's Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns

Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
