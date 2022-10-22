Read full article on original website
BREAKING: 2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
The NBA has announced that Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic have been suspended after the altercation that took place in Saturday night's game between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.
Jeff Van Gundy calls suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka ‘a terrific man’ on ESPN
What few details have emerged about the reasons for Ime Udoka’s unprecedented punishment haven’t painted the suspended Celtics coach in a good light. That didn’t stop Jeff Van Gundy from calling him a “terrific man” on Friday’s ESPN broadcast of Boston’s win over the Miami Heat.
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
2 Unsung Celtics Heroes Early In The Season
There are many reasons why the Boston Celtics are 2-0 early in the 2022-23 season. Of course, the star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the leaders. In addition, new interim coach Joe Mazzulla appears to be fitting right in with this team. So, who are the unsung heroes...
'I haven’t played on a team like this,' says Malcolm Brogdon of the Boston Celtics' defensive chops
Defense wins championships, but it also attracts All-Star caliber players to want to be traded to a team, or at least it appears to be the case after Boston Celtics reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon’s postgame comments following the Celtics’ 111-104 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.
Fight between Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors players spills into stands
Saturday's matchup between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors came to blows and ended up in the stands.
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
Celtics Injury Report Against The Magic
The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.
Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat odds, picks and predictions
The Toronto Raptors (1-2) and Miami Heat (1-2) meet Monday at FTX Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Raptors vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Raptors covered as 3.5-point underdogs and the Over...
Is Raptors’ Scottie Barnes playing vs. Heat
Scottie Barnes is the future of the Toronto Raptors. The reigning Rookie of the Year is expected to make a big leap in his second year to take the team to new heights. However, his sophomore season started off on the wrong foot when he sprained his ankle against the Heat. The question on fans’ mind right now is simple: is Scottie Barnes playing tonight vs. the Heat?
Raptors And Heat's Injury Reports
The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports for Saturday's game.
NBA Odds: Magic vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 10/24/2022
The Orlando Magic will travel to take on the New York Knicks in a Monday night NBA matchup at historic Madison Square Garden in New York City. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Magic-Knicks prediction and pick, laid out below.
Jayson Tatum is starting to change the conversation
The way Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is playing through the season’s first three-game suggests he actually might be in the conversation for NBA MVP
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night. Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with...
Jeff Van Gundy was blindly defending Ime Udoka on ESPN
ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy was fervently defending Ime Udoka Friday during the Boston Celtics’ win over the Miami Heat. It was a bad look for him.
Rudy Gobert on projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama: 'He's something the world has never seen'
The 2023 NBA Draft is still eight months away, but the No. 1 overall pick has already been determined, regardless of which team wins the draft lottery. Eighteen-year-old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm in recent months, solidifying his place as the best prospect in this year's class.
