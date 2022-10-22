ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
profootballnetwork.com

Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7 Preview and Prediction

In this video, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys matchup in Week 7. Will Dak Prescott knock off the rust in his long-awaited return from injury? How will Detroit manage to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing shutout at the hands of the New England Patriots?
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 7 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears (2-4) are facing the New England Patriots (3-3) on Monday Night Football, where the Bears are looking to break a three-game losing skid. Chicago is coming off a brutal 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders (2-4), where the red zone offense continued to stumble. Meanwhile, New England is coming off a dominating 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns (2-4), which marked the Patriots’ second straight win.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
thecomeback.com

Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Raiders vs. Texans: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Houston is on the road again on Sunday and plays against Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Allegiant Stadium. The Texans have a defense that allows only 19.8 points per game, so the Raiders' offense will have their work cut out for them.
HOUSTON, TX

