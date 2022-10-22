The Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Houston is on the road again on Sunday and plays against Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Allegiant Stadium. The Texans have a defense that allows only 19.8 points per game, so the Raiders' offense will have their work cut out for them.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO