Clark County, NV

Neon Museum to host event celebrating Las Vegas architecture and design

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum will host a four-day event this week that will celebrate the architecture and design elements found around Las Vegas. Called "Duck Duck Shed," the event will recognize iconic architecture that has had a worldwide impact, particularly in hospitality, according to the museum.
Terry Mansfield

Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods

Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead

After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
Cure 4 the Kids partners with Vitalant for blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cure 4 the Kids has a very important event happening this week. The organization is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive on Thursday that will also look to expand the bone marrow registry. Katherine Salkanovic and Sylvia Ortiz joined us to talk about how...
UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
Hope Means Nevada hosts 'Walk n' Talk' 5K

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hope Means Nevada is showing its support for teen mental fitness with a Walk n' Talk 5K. Attendees can join peer-to-peer support groups and walk with locals at the Las Vegas Academy at 8 a.m on Saturday, October 22. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mental...
Dryer starts building fire in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A building fire erupted in the south valley Friday night. Clark County Fire reported to a tree fire in the 4800 block of Mountain Valley Road near McLeod Drive around 8:35 p.m. The fire stemmed from a dryer in the garage and upgraded to a...
Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
