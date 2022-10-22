Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Surging Blue Jackets host reeling Coyotes
The Columbus Blue Jackets will shoot for their fourth win in five games Tuesday night when they host the reeling
Dahlin scores in 5th straight game, Sabres beat Canucks 5-1
Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fifth straight game, extending his NHL record for defenseman to open a season, and added an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1
Sabres playing the percentages in hot start
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the throes of an NHL-record playoff drought approaching teenage angst, the Sabres have opened the 2022-23 season as one of the best teams in the league through two weeks. Winning four of the opening five games for the third time in 12 seasons, Buffalo boasts the fourth-best goal differential in […]
Crosby v. McDavid, Penguins Game 6: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Oilers
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-0-1) have won four of their first five games and scored 26 goals in the process. Captain Sidney Crosby is among the NHL scoring leaders with 10 points (3-7-10), the Penguins’ defensemen are among the leaders for points by defensemen (20), and goalie Tristan Jarry is turning aside more than 94% of shots. Monday, they face the Edmonton Oilers (2-3-0) at Rogers Place.
WFMZ-TV Online
James Reimer stops 30 shots as San Jose shuts out the Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 30 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Sunday night. Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with just under 4 minutes remaining as the Sharks won...
NHL roundup: Lightning topple Islanders again
Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist as the host Tampa Bay Lightning won on
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Hurricanes
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (home), Jan. 15 (away) The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Carolina (2-2-1 in their last five). The Canucks have a 39-30-11-1 all-time record in 81 games against the Hurricanes franchise,...
NHL roundup: James Reimer records shutout as Sharks blank Flyers
James Reimer made 30 saves for his 26th career shutout, while Erik Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored second-period goals, as
theScore
Rutherford: Canucks can't make 'panic decisions' as winless start continues
Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford understands fans' disappointment as the team's woeful start to the season drags on, but he isn't about to make any rash decisions. "If something comes our way that we feel is going to make the team better, we're going to do it,"...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Kirill Marchenko Deserves NHL Opportunity
The start of the season has been difficult for the Columbus Blue Jackets but it is starting to rebound. Following three straight regulation losses, they’ve bounced back with two straight comeback wins. Meanwhile, just a couple hours up the road in Cleveland, the Monsters are off to a solid start with a record of 2-1-0. A big part of the reason is Russian forward Kirill Marchenko. He had a very good training camp and played well in preseason, but cuts needed to be made. With his waiver exemption and logjam of NHL-caliber forwards, management and the coaching staff made the difficult decision to send him to Cleveland.
