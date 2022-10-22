ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News 4 Buffalo

Sabres playing the percentages in hot start

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the throes of an NHL-record playoff drought approaching teenage angst, the Sabres have opened the 2022-23 season as one of the best teams in the league through two weeks. Winning four of the opening five games for the third time in 12 seasons, Buffalo boasts the fourth-best goal differential in […]
BUFFALO, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby v. McDavid, Penguins Game 6: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-0-1) have won four of their first five games and scored 26 goals in the process. Captain Sidney Crosby is among the NHL scoring leaders with 10 points (3-7-10), the Penguins’ defensemen are among the leaders for points by defensemen (20), and goalie Tristan Jarry is turning aside more than 94% of shots. Monday, they face the Edmonton Oilers (2-3-0) at Rogers Place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

James Reimer stops 30 shots as San Jose shuts out the Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 30 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Sunday night. Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with just under 4 minutes remaining as the Sharks won...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Hurricanes

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (home), Jan. 15 (away) The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Carolina (2-2-1 in their last five). The Canucks have a 39-30-11-1 all-time record in 81 games against the Hurricanes franchise,...
RALEIGH, NC
theScore

Rutherford: Canucks can't make 'panic decisions' as winless start continues

Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford understands fans' disappointment as the team's woeful start to the season drags on, but he isn't about to make any rash decisions. "If something comes our way that we feel is going to make the team better, we're going to do it,"...
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Kirill Marchenko Deserves NHL Opportunity

The start of the season has been difficult for the Columbus Blue Jackets but it is starting to rebound. Following three straight regulation losses, they’ve bounced back with two straight comeback wins. Meanwhile, just a couple hours up the road in Cleveland, the Monsters are off to a solid start with a record of 2-1-0. A big part of the reason is Russian forward Kirill Marchenko. He had a very good training camp and played well in preseason, but cuts needed to be made. With his waiver exemption and logjam of NHL-caliber forwards, management and the coaching staff made the difficult decision to send him to Cleveland.
COLUMBUS, OH

