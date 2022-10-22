Read full article on original website
Trial in Ohio shootout with police delayed after insanity plea
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
Prosecution, jurors disappointed as quadruple murder trial ends in hung jury
The jury could not reach a decision in the quadruple murder trial of Gurpreet Singh. The judge called a hung jury just before noon Friday.
1017thepoint.com
SHERIFF IDENTIFIES JAILER OVERCOME BY FENTANYL
(Richmond, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Wayne County law enforcement agent had become overcome by fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail and had to be revived with three doses of Narcan. Over the weekend, Sheriff Randy Retter provided an update. That person was identified as Jail Deputy Brandon Creech. Retter said that Creech collapsed shortly after removing a baggie from Daniel Cox. Creech was released after a few hours of observation at Reid Health. Cox could face additional charges.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. Authorities have pinned some responsibility on Crumbley’s parents, portraying them as a dysfunctional pair who ignored their son’s mental health needs and happily provided a gun as a gift just days before the attack. They also face charges. Crumbley, 16, is due in court Monday.
Fox 19
Child fatally shot in Madisonville, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child is dead following a shooting in Madisonville Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. District Two officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Roe Street and Whetsel Avenue where they found a child under the age of 5 with a gunshot wound, Lt. Cunningham explained.
Fox 19
Police: Murder suicide leaves 2 dead in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said. The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added. The...
No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
Man accused of stabbing Dayton officer indicted on charges
DAYTON — The man accused of stabbing a Dayton Police officer during a mental health call last week has been criminally charged. Tyler Patrick, 29, of Dayton, was indicted Friday on four counts of felonious assault of a peace officer and one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Record-Herald
Cottrell receives 2 life sentences for murder
Following a three-day trial, it took the jury only 30 minutes to find Jeremy B. Cottrell guilty of the brutal murder of Annette Lowery and their unborn child. The 37-year-old Washington Court House man was sentenced Friday morning to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Fox 19
19-year-old accused of stabbing co-worker to death found incompetent to stand trial
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death at a Springdale restaurant has been found incompetent to stand trial, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan issued the order Thursday after a medical examiner’s evaluation earlier this week. Jan Tolentino, 19,...
Washington Examiner
Chilling text messages from brutal Ohio murder of eight people revealed during trial
Chilling text messages showcased during the trial of an Ohio man charged with involvement in the murder of an adversarial family revealed details about a tense dispute in the run-up to the tragic loss of life. Texts showed Edward “Jake” Wagner threatening Hannah Rhoden during a dispute over their relationship...
‘Fire That Took Her:’ Documentary released on fiery murder of Ohio’s Judy Malinowski
A new documentary tells the tragic story of a central Ohio woman, Judy Malinowski, who died after her ex-boyfriend set her on fire, but not before she recorded testimony to be used against him at her own murder trial.
Police investigating after apparent murder-suicide in Butler Co.
HAMILTON — The Hamilton police are investigating a murder-suicide report of two people who were found dead Saturday morning. Hamilton police Lt. Donald H. Taylor told our news partners at WCPO that officers responded to a report of two dead individuals in the 600 block of Rockford Drive around 9:30 a.m.
Video shows escaped inmate's livestream during hostage situation at Mason hotel
Thomas Cromwell was shot and killed by an officer following a nearly 12-hour SWAT situation in July. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the shooting was justified
Police investigation determines 2 juveniles vandalized Kroger in Miamisburg, sergeant says
MIAMISBURG — Police have determined that two juveniles, ages 13 and 10, are responsible for vandalizing the new Kroger store in Miamisburg, Sgt. Jeff Muncy said Friday afternoon. >> Arrest on drug and other charges ends standoff in Sidney. The dollar estimate of the damage is being figured out,...
Dayton man sentenced for drive-thru shooting
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been sentenced after being convicted of a shooting at a Dayton drive-thru that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, was convicted of one count of felonious assault in September. An additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Hamilton identified
Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to the 600 block of Rockford Drive in Hamilton for a report of two dead individuals.
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
13abc.com
Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform
After 4 days of fall chill, we've kicked off a 5-day stretch in the 70s! Dan Smith explains. Ohio health officials are urging parents to be vigilant about COVID-19 and RSV as hospitalizations rise. Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Toledo Celtics Rigby Club...
