ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Trial in Ohio shootout with police delayed after insanity plea

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
1017thepoint.com

SHERIFF IDENTIFIES JAILER OVERCOME BY FENTANYL

(Richmond, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Wayne County law enforcement agent had become overcome by fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail and had to be revived with three doses of Narcan. Over the weekend, Sheriff Randy Retter provided an update. That person was identified as Jail Deputy Brandon Creech. Retter said that Creech collapsed shortly after removing a baggie from Daniel Cox. Creech was released after a few hours of observation at Reid Health. Cox could face additional charges.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
The Associated Press

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. Authorities have pinned some responsibility on Crumbley’s parents, portraying them as a dysfunctional pair who ignored their son’s mental health needs and happily provided a gun as a gift just days before the attack. They also face charges. Crumbley, 16, is due in court Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox 19

Child fatally shot in Madisonville, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child is dead following a shooting in Madisonville Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. District Two officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Roe Street and Whetsel Avenue where they found a child under the age of 5 with a gunshot wound, Lt. Cunningham explained.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: Murder suicide leaves 2 dead in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said. The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added. The...
HAMILTON, OH
Cleveland.com

No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial

No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Man accused of stabbing Dayton officer indicted on charges

DAYTON — The man accused of stabbing a Dayton Police officer during a mental health call last week has been criminally charged. Tyler Patrick, 29, of Dayton, was indicted Friday on four counts of felonious assault of a peace officer and one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
DAYTON, OH
Record-Herald

Cottrell receives 2 life sentences for murder

Following a three-day trial, it took the jury only 30 minutes to find Jeremy B. Cottrell guilty of the brutal murder of Annette Lowery and their unborn child. The 37-year-old Washington Court House man was sentenced Friday morning to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man sentenced for drive-thru shooting

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been sentenced after being convicted of a shooting at a Dayton drive-thru that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, was convicted of one count of felonious assault in September. An additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
DAYTON, OH
WHAS11

Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WDTN

Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
DAYTON, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy