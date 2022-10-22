Read full article on original website
Related
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
Netflix users concerned by news original horror His House will be removed from service
Netflix UK is removing one of its most acclaimed horrors after just two years on the service.Each month, the streaming platform takes down a large quantity of titles due to licencing rights.However, users were surprised to discover in September that the service was removing Hemlock Grove, one of its first ever series to be listed as a Netflix Original.It sparked a discussion about the availability of the series after its departure, with many expressing concern over the future of other Netflix Originals.It’s now been revealed that the next Original to be removed in the UK will be His House,...
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character
House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage
The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
digitalspy.com
Netflix adds disclaimer to The Crown season 5 trailer following Judi Dench complaint
Netflix has added a disclaimer to its trailer for The Crown season five, following complaints about the series. Unlike previous seasons of the royal drama, the description beneath the official trailer reads: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'The School for Good and Evil'
A new psychological thriller and Halloween comedy are also trending on the streaming service.
techunwrapped.com
Premieres of the week on Amazon, HBO Max and Netflix: to be scared!
If you have been able to endure if you see the last leaked chapter this weekend of The House of the Dragon, today you have the official version (and good quality) of this fiction available. Remember that this is episode 10 of House of Dragon or what is the same, the season finale, which will focus on how Rhaenyra, the black queen, receives the news of the death of her father Viserys and how things will happen since then.
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
I'm going to be completely honest with you: My mind is completely blown.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
The Newest Netflix Romantic Series, 'From Scratch,' Is Set in Italy — Was It Filmed There?
Spoiler alert: The last section of this article contains spoilers for From Scratch. Don't we all dream of falling in love with a handsome chef in Italy every now and then?. Zoe Saldana plays Amy, a woman who does just that in the newest Netflix limited series From Scratch, which premiered on Oct. 21, just in time for cuffing season!
Trending: Malin Åkerman Talks 'Slayers,' Frankie Muniz Chats 'The Surreal Life,' & Kellogg's Releases Eggo Nog
Trending breaks down the top viral headlines, Malin Åkerman talks new comedy horror film 'Slayers,' and Frankie Muniz chats all about 'The Surreal Life' reboot. The Trending team tops off the show with Eggo Nog Sippin' Cream.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 23, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Sunday, October 23, 2022?
Comments / 0