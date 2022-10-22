Read full article on original website
Phillies to send young lefty to mound for Game 4 NLCS start
PHILADELPHIA - Bailey Falter will make his postseason debut on Saturday night when the Phillies host the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The Phillies took a two-games-to-one lead in the series with a 4-2 win on Friday night. A victory Saturday would give the Phillies a chance to clinch the series with ace Zack Wheeler on the mound Sunday.
Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Best photos from Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5
The Phillies partied in the clubhouse following their World Series berth. Hoskins, who hit four home runs in the NLCS, rang the bell following the game. The Phillies gathered for a team photo after their win in Game 5 of the NLCS. Middleton's team is back in the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies stormed the field after the NLCS victory at Citizens Bank Park. Following the win, Middleton said he might've "underpaid" Harper. You can read more about that here. ...
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel as Phillies host Padres in NLCS Game 3 on Friday
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continue Friday with NLCS Game 3 between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies took Game 1 Tuesday before the Padres came roaring back in Game 2 to tie the series. In the American League, the Houston Astros have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead against the New York Yankees. That series will take a breather before heading to the Bronx on Saturday for Game 3.
NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres
Philadelphia returned home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1. The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.
Astros arriving in Houston in celebration mode ahead of World Series
The still-unbeaten AL champions are making their way back to H-Town and Minute Maid Park after completing their sweep.
Padres eliminated from NLCS with 3 straight losses in Philly
Game 5 of the NLCS was an elimination game for the Padres, as both teams had their #1 starters on the mound. Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler both delivered on what was billed as a pitcher’s duel, despite fairly constant rainfall.
Phillies' Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper, who hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, won Most Valuable Player honors after he helped the Phillies punch their ticket to the World Series on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. It's the first time the Phillies are in the World Series since 2009. Harper has been nothing short of amazing during the playoffs, especially in the NLCS.Harper hit two home runs, three doubles and had five RBIs as the Phillies won the series 4-1.Phillies owner John Middleton said that he might've underpaid Harper. "I'm thinking that maybe I underpaid him," Middleton said. "I told him that tonight. I told that to Scott Boras a while ago."Earlier in the playoffs, Harper said "We ain't losing," and so far that's looking pretty good. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series, which starts on Friday.
Padres' season ends in NLCS with bunch of what-if questions
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The San Diego Padres will head into the offseason with a whole bunch of what-ifs?. What if manager Bob Melvin had brought in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper? What if Trent Grisham had swung away? What if Fernando Tatis Jr. had been eligible to play?
Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1
PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series. Game 4 is...
Bryce Harper's homer powers Philadelphia Phillies past San Diego Padres in NLCS
Harper's two-run, rocket shot of a home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Phillies a 4-3 victory over the Padres.
Phillies hit 4 homers, rally past Padres 10-6, lead NLCS 3-1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot into shrubbery and Bryce Harper doubled to put the Philadelphia Phillies ahead for good in a wild 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night for a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
Starting pitching matchup set for Game 4 of Phillies-Padres NLCS
The pitching matchup for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series is set. Left-hander Bailey Falter will start for the Phillies against San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park. Falter was 6-4 with a 3.86 ERA overall this season and 6-3 with a 3.76...
Kyle Schwarber’s homer sparks Phils to Game 3 win in NLCS
PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff home run, Jean Segura contributed a two-run single and the Philadelphia Phillies beat
