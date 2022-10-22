Tucson, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Tucson.
The Sunnyside High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Sunnyside High School
Mountain View High School - Marana
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The Williams Field High School football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Williams Field High School
Salpointe Catholic High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The Vista Grande High School football team will have a game with Empire High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Vista Grande High School
Empire High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The Douglas High School football team will have a game with Mica Mountain High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Douglas High School
Mica Mountain High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The Desert View High School football team will have a game with Tucson High Magnet School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Desert View High School
Tucson High Magnet School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
