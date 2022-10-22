ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Tucson.

The Sunnyside High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Sunnyside High School
Mountain View High School - Marana
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Williams Field High School football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Williams Field High School
Salpointe Catholic High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Vista Grande High School football team will have a game with Empire High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Vista Grande High School
Empire High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Douglas High School football team will have a game with Mica Mountain High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Douglas High School
Mica Mountain High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Desert View High School football team will have a game with Tucson High Magnet School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Desert View High School
Tucson High Magnet School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allsportstucson.com

No. 8 Marana defeats No. 25 Sunnyside in a pivotal 5A Sonoran game

While his team was preparing in the locker room for the second half of a competitive game against visiting Sunnyside Friday night, Marana coach Phillip Steward was wearing a crown and a sash by the field celebrating his selection as the Staff Homecoming King for the second straight year. Steward’s...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

A look at Arizona women’s basketball’s 2022-23 depth chart

The offseason has flown by. Representatives of Arizona women’s basketball will head to Pac-12 Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Two days later, the Wildcats will take the court for their first exhibition game against Division II West Texas A&M. After a disappointing end to last season, the No....
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Oracle State Park hosts a star viewing party to celebrate Arizona’s dark skies

Oracle State Park reopened in 2012, three years after the Great Recession shut it down. But the 4,000-acre park in the foothills north of Tucson was only open on Saturdays. In early 2014, amateur astronomer Mike Weasner held a community stargazing party to push for recognition of the park by the International Dark-Sky Association. More than 350 people showed up, Weasner said, creating a mile-long traffic jam to get into the park and proving how popular astrotourism could be in Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Wreck closes part of Avra Valley Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police have closed part of Avra Valley Road after a collision took place Friday evening, Oct. 21. Officers say the road will be closed between North Clayton Road and West El Paso Gas Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit at Pima, Columbus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Tucson Medical Center late Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The TPD said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crash closes part of River Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of River Road are closed on Tucson’s north side after a wreck happened there on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, the crash involved one vehicle and took place at River Road and Camino Luz.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Barnes Bolsters Staff with Two Additions

TUCSON - The Arizona women's basketball program has added Matt Herrera and Julian Mills to its staff, as announced by Head Coach Adia Barnes on Sunday. Herrera joins the program as Manager of Creative Media while Mills will serve as the Video Coordinator. MATT HERRERA. Herrera joins the Wildcats from...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman died after she was hit by a car on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders were called to Country Club Road and Transcon Way, where they found the victim and tried to perform life-saving measures. Ultimately, she died at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Nest in the Desert fills a home décor niche

Robyn Halperin and Ivana Savu love home decor, so much so that they have opened a new store in Oro Valley’s Plaza Escondida, along Oracle Road. The business is called Nest in the Desert, and it features moderately priced quality items, including furniture, art, candles, lighting, mirrors, rugs, pillows and gift items.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Lease Report October 17 – 21, 2022

INDUSTRIAL LAND – 6800 N CAMINO MARTIN, MARANA 85714, Northwest. G3 Marketing LLC leased a 7,000-square-foot land parcel at Old West Industrial Village, 6800 N. Camino Martin, Yards 17, 18, & 19 in Tucson, from Clover Real Estate II, LLC / Foodtown Development Company II, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Tucson wine industry continues fermenting

If you ever needed proof that, as F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, “the very rich, they are different from you and me,” you need look no further than the current state of the premium wine industry. While most of us have been fretting over the rising price of...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

This Southern Arizona podcast tells the uncensored stories of Indigenous communities

It’s been an emotional month for Southern Arizona podcaster Valentina Vavages. After nearly six years of working on Tohono O’odham Young Voices — her local podcast committed to sharing the uncensored contemporary stories of the Tohono O’odham Nation and other Indigenous communities — the podcast finally reached over 10,000 downloads.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
ARIZONA STATE
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy