berkeleyhighjacket.com

School board candidates call for change in Berkeley schools

Norma Harrison is arguing for non-traditional school structures. Specifically, she is against separating kids by age or subject matter. She feels the current Berkeley Unified School District system is too focused on helping corporations. “This system is a babysitting service so parents, friends, family can go to their effective cubicles to make profit for owners,” Harrison said.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Alta Bates Berkeley, Oakland Nurses On Strike for 5 Days

Hundreds of East Bay nurses walked off the job and onto the picket lines Monday morning in what is expected to be a five-day strike, the California Nurses Association says. The California Nurses Association/National Nurses United announced Sunday that registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (ABSMC) in Oakland and Berkeley have voted to hold a five-day strike from through 7 a.m. Friday.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland

Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

From crowds of hundreds to dozens: The reality of activist burnout at BHS

This last month alone, many Berkeley High School students attended one or both of two protests: the No to Coal, Yes to Life climate strike in Oakland and a reproductive rights walkout organized by the Reproductive Justice Club. For a long time, particularly at BHS, protests served as a way for students to push for change. However, protest attendance has dwindled recently.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Walter Mitchell: The M gate’s friendly face

Berkeley High School Safety Officer Walter Mitchell, has served BHS for over two decades, and has been involved in the Berkeley Unified School District community his entire life. Mitchell attended what is now known as Rosa Parks Elementary, Martin Luther King Middle School, and BHS. “I love when you all...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
UNION CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned

The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures

OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000.  "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Hospice helps patients with comfort-based treatment

Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Medicare will pay for hospice care — the replacement of cure-seeking medical treatment for a terminal illness with comfort-based or palliative treatment — as soon as a physician gives a patient covered by the plan a prognosis of six months or less to live, if the patient requests. Details For more information on By the Bay Health, visit www.bythebayhealth.org. You can also watch a short documentary called "Compassion In Action: The Hospice By The Bay Story" at www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gIaDeK17pk.
LARKSPUR, CA
CBS San Francisco

U.S. Postal Service recruiting 500 employees in East Bay for holiday season

BERKELEY -- The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend beyond the holiday season, according to the release. There will be a hiring event on Wednesday at the San Ramon Post Office, from noon to 4 p.m. On Thursday, hiring events will be held at Lao Family Services, located at 2325 E. 12th St., in Oakland, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as at the Walnut Creek Post Office from noon to 4 p.m., and at the Berkeley Main Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Concord Main Post Office will host a hiring event on Nov. 2, from noon to 4 p.m., and the Walnut Creek Post Office will hold another event on Nov. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information visit www.usps.com/careers.
BERKELEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Apartment Building Struck by Gunfire Sunday Night

At 9:20 pm Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of E 6th Street in the City of Antioch. According to police, they said Monday morning the shooting is still under investigation as 6-8 shots were being fired into an apartment building. Several casings were located at the scene and that no one was injured.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect still at large after fatally stabbing man in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in San Jose, according to police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of McKee Road at 2:06 a.m. after reports of a stabbing. Police said they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, and he died from his injuries […]
SAN JOSE, CA

