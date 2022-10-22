Read full article on original website
berkeleyhighjacket.com
School board candidates call for change in Berkeley schools
Norma Harrison is arguing for non-traditional school structures. Specifically, she is against separating kids by age or subject matter. She feels the current Berkeley Unified School District system is too focused on helping corporations. “This system is a babysitting service so parents, friends, family can go to their effective cubicles to make profit for owners,” Harrison said.
NBC Bay Area
Alta Bates Berkeley, Oakland Nurses On Strike for 5 Days
Hundreds of East Bay nurses walked off the job and onto the picket lines Monday morning in what is expected to be a five-day strike, the California Nurses Association says. The California Nurses Association/National Nurses United announced Sunday that registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (ABSMC) in Oakland and Berkeley have voted to hold a five-day strike from through 7 a.m. Friday.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Family Creates Unique Halloween Display for Terminally Ill Son
For one San Jose family, their Halloween display is more than just a showcase for their neighborhood. It’s a way to bring joy to their terminally ill son. Hundreds of people have come from as far as Fresno to see a spooky pumpkin patch on Vernon Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.
NBC Bay Area
Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland
Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
berkeleyhighjacket.com
From crowds of hundreds to dozens: The reality of activist burnout at BHS
This last month alone, many Berkeley High School students attended one or both of two protests: the No to Coal, Yes to Life climate strike in Oakland and a reproductive rights walkout organized by the Reproductive Justice Club. For a long time, particularly at BHS, protests served as a way for students to push for change. However, protest attendance has dwindled recently.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Walter Mitchell: The M gate’s friendly face
Berkeley High School Safety Officer Walter Mitchell, has served BHS for over two decades, and has been involved in the Berkeley Unified School District community his entire life. Mitchell attended what is now known as Rosa Parks Elementary, Martin Luther King Middle School, and BHS. “I love when you all...
East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
EXCLUSIVE: Great-grandma uses cane to save elderly neighbor from violent purse snatching in Oakland
She had spotted a vehicle she thought was a rideshare driver, cruising down the street. That's when she says a young man came out of the sedan and attacked her elderly neighbor, who is also in her late 70s.
NBC Bay Area
Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned
The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
richmondconfidential.org
Final days for HelloFresh in Richmond, more than 600 workers face layoffs
On Wednesday, HelloFresh will close the Richmond facility it opened in 2015, putting 611 people out of work. For Julio de Leon, a HelloFresh driver for the past three years, the closure means losing income his family needs and having to start over. “I depend on my HelloFresh check. And...
Oakland community aims to stop violence at Love Life night; Mistah F.A.B. 1 of 4 given key to city
The goal of the night was to honor four community leaders who have dedicated time to stopping violence in the city. It also was meant to have the city come together and move past all the violence.
Hospice helps patients with comfort-based treatment
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Medicare will pay for hospice care — the replacement of cure-seeking medical treatment for a terminal illness with comfort-based or palliative treatment — as soon as a physician gives a patient covered by the plan a prognosis of six months or less to live, if the patient requests. Details For more information on By the Bay Health, visit www.bythebayhealth.org. You can also watch a short documentary called "Compassion In Action: The Hospice By The Bay Story" at www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gIaDeK17pk.
U.S. Postal Service recruiting 500 employees in East Bay for holiday season
BERKELEY -- The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend beyond the holiday season, according to the release. There will be a hiring event on Wednesday at the San Ramon Post Office, from noon to 4 p.m. On Thursday, hiring events will be held at Lao Family Services, located at 2325 E. 12th St., in Oakland, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as at the Walnut Creek Post Office from noon to 4 p.m., and at the Berkeley Main Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Concord Main Post Office will host a hiring event on Nov. 2, from noon to 4 p.m., and the Walnut Creek Post Office will hold another event on Nov. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information visit www.usps.com/careers.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Apartment Building Struck by Gunfire Sunday Night
At 9:20 pm Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of E 6th Street in the City of Antioch. According to police, they said Monday morning the shooting is still under investigation as 6-8 shots were being fired into an apartment building. Several casings were located at the scene and that no one was injured.
Vallejo restaurant, rapper LaRussell offering 'pay-what-you-want' menu to build community
"Vallejo isn't a place people travel all over to be at. But it's becoming that place if we're building infrastructure," LaRussell said. All the pair want - to give back to the place that raised them.
Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
Suspect still at large after fatally stabbing man in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in San Jose, according to police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of McKee Road at 2:06 a.m. after reports of a stabbing. Police said they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, and he died from his injuries […]
norfolkneradio.com
A Woman Was Attacked at a Restaurant, But Was Saved by Servers Dressed as Power Rangers
They weren't exactly a group of teenagers with attitude, but they got the job done. A woman was attacked at a restaurant in Oakland, California last week when the staff jumped in to save her. And the best part?. They all happened to be dressed as Power Rangers that night.
