Cherokee, NC

Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The body of a man who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found at the bottom of a cliff at Grandfather Mountain. Authorities say it appears the man accidentally fell from an overlook. At this time, authorities have not released the man’s name or where he was from.
ASHEVILLE, NC
3 area forest districts partner for GAP wildfire prevention, restoration project

WES — Western North Carolina forestry officials have launched a new program, calling on area residents to join them in facing the challenges of wildfires. The program, called the GAP Program, is a combined effort of the Grandfather, Appalachian and Pisgah forest districts. Together, they’ve created the program to bring together area residents and forestry officials to identify areas to focus their fire prevention efforts.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm

GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
BREVARD, NC
Viewer Photos: Fall color in all its glory

ASHEVILLE, N..C — Fall in Western North Carolina did not disappoint in 2022. Viewers from all over the area sent in hundreds of photos featuring nature's color show. Experts say the best weeks to get out and enjoy the fall foliage are the second and third weeks of October. During the second week, you need to go up into the higher elevations. In the third week, leaves are usually peaking in mid-elevations.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Bear enters locked Gatlinburg cabin, attacks man who was on vacation, officials say

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WCYB) — A bear entered a locked cabin in Gatlinburg and attacked a man who was on vacation, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Officials said the incident occurred at a rental cabin late Saturday in the downtown area. The man walked into the kitchen to find that a bear entered through a set of locked, but not dead-bolted French doors. The bear charged the man and swatted at him, causing serious injuries to his face and the top of his head. The bear also scratched him in the back as he went to the bedroom where he locked himself in and called 911, officials said.
GATLINBURG, TN
Nanny and Me: Grandmother-granddaughter duo make quilts for homeless, needy

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville duo of a grandmother and her granddaughter have been quietly making these cold nights just a little warmer for some. Nanny and Me Quilt Ministry, spearheaded by Tammy Small and her granddaughter, Emma, has been making and giving away quilts to the homeless and needy. At the same time, Tammy is passing on skills and a message for the younger generation.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 10-21-22

WLOS/My40 — There are only TWO games left in the 2022 season of Friday Night Rivals. Join us Friday in the second to last game when the Blue Devils of Brevard hit the road and travel to Hendersonville to take on the Bearcats. The 4-4 Blue Devils are in...
BREVARD, NC
Gas prices follow national trend down despite mixed diesel prices

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC

