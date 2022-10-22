GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WCYB) — A bear entered a locked cabin in Gatlinburg and attacked a man who was on vacation, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Officials said the incident occurred at a rental cabin late Saturday in the downtown area. The man walked into the kitchen to find that a bear entered through a set of locked, but not dead-bolted French doors. The bear charged the man and swatted at him, causing serious injuries to his face and the top of his head. The bear also scratched him in the back as he went to the bedroom where he locked himself in and called 911, officials said.

