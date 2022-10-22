Costly Mistake: Yung Joc Accidentally Sends $1,800 To Someone On Zelle, Asks IG Followers For Help

Rapper turned reality star and radio host Yung Joc made a costly mistake. Joc revealed to his Instagram followers that he sent $1,800 to the wrong person on Zelle.

The “It’s Goin’ Down” crafter is begging his Instagram followers to help him get his coins back after he was blocked by the person he sent the money to.

“So I sent them a Zelle by mistake and they won’t return my money,” Joc notes in the caption. “Can y’all please call/text them and ask them to return my lil change?”

Joc shared a screenshot of the text conversation of him copping pleas with the individual with Gangsta Boo’s song “Where Dem Dollas At” as the soundtrack begging them to “please do the right thing.”

“God has a bigger blessing for you,” he added, trying to appeal to the individual, implying good karma will come back to them, but to no avail; the person still didn’t respond.

In another Instagram post , Joc shared a voice note he received from someone named ATL Shump, confirming in the post’s caption that he is not going to get his money back.

“Damn just got a confirmation from #Denzel ….. #Bernie …….. & ……. #Ray ……. They all said the same thing….. I ain’t gonna get my lil $1800 back any body else wanna leave me a confirmation? @streetzmorningtakeover @streetz945atl @shawtythecomedian @mzshyneka”

Yung Joc Has Had Some Real Bad Luck Lately

Joc has been experiencing a lot of bad luck as of late. Just recently, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was arrested on child abandonment charges back in May , spending only an hour in jail after posting a $1,300 bond.

Joc claims his arrest had to do with him lowering his $5,000 a month child support payments so he could save up for his wedding celebration.

We hope Joc can find a way to get his $1,800 back.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

