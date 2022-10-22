Read full article on original website
The Raiders bounced back against the Titans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
George Strait, Chris Stapleton to team up for Nashville performance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton will play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is on the list. The announcement came Monday morning. The pair will team up for a Nashville performance on July 29, 2023 with special guest Little Big Town.
Dept. of Safety: 37 non-motor deaths in Nashville so far this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Music City, local advocacy groups joined together with one goal in mind: safety. Safety for pedestrians, bikers and anyone who uses Nashville streets. According to the Tennessee Department of Safety, there have been 33 pedestrian deaths, two bicycle deaths and two other non-motor deaths...
Nashville jury awards $20 million to families of teens killed in crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Nashville jury awards the families of two teenagers killed in a vehicle crash in 2014 more than $20 million. On June 16, 2014, in Texas, a driver for country rap entertainer Jason Cross (AKA Mikel Knight) fell asleep at the wheel, killing two passengers - 19-year-old Taylor Nixon and 18-year-old Robert Underfinger.
City of La Vergne to host annual Parade of Lights and Winter Festival this holiday season
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The City of La Vergne is preparing for their 2022 Parade of Lights and Winter Festival to kick off the holiday season. The Winter Festival kicked off last year as an addition to the annual Parade of Lights. It will begin at 3 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Former Tennessee state rep. arrested, charged with DUI after Nashville car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An injury vehicle crash in downtown Nashville led to the arrest of former State Rep Jeremy Durham. Metro Nashville police responded to a two-car crash at 1st Avenue North and Broadway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. One driver claimed to be injured. Police say one of the...
What's next for homeless camps across Nashville?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members continue to call for action when it comes to certain homeless camps across the city. A team of nonprofits, community stakeholders, and city leaders spent weeks developing a homeless encampment strategy plan. Outdoor Homelessness Encampment Strategy Draft by Sydney Keller on Scribd. Can't...
One shot, killed outside South Nashville club
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is dead after an early morning shooting outside a South Nashville club. Shots were fired toward the front of Club Premium, 833 Murfreesboro Pike, at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, just following the businesses closing at 5:30 a.m. Metro Nashville police say 29-year-old Nathan Garvin later died at the hospital after being hit by gunfire.
Nashville police search for man who punched customer, opened fire at gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying a man who punched a customer in the face and opened fire at a gas station last week. MNPD reports the man (pictured above) was involved in a physical altercation with a customer inside the Citgo gas station...
Football Frenzy Live: Oct. 21
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hard to believe, but there are only two more weeks left in the Tennessee high school football regular season!. Several schools look to secure a region title in Week 10, including the MBA Big Red. The Big Red are hosting the Baylor Red Raiders where the winner will win the Division II AAA Middle/East title and also secure home field advantage first round of the playoffs.
'We're not being more proactive': Metro Schools absence rate hits 9%
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) reports 9% of students are not coming to class, that is about 4% higher than nearby Williamson County. The absence rate isn’t a surprise to former Metro School Board member, Fran Bush. She says the district is seeing high numbers and the pandemic made things worse.
Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers on Friday for stealing a woman's wallet at a grocery store and attempting to use it . The police department said they initially received a report on Oct. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that a victim was shopping in a grocery story when a Hispanic male engaged her in small talk.
Three Rutherford County students charged with threatening school safety
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Rutherford County middle school students were charged with making false reports after allegedly threatening school safety, a school resource officer confirmed. The Rutherford County Sherriff's Office (RCSO) said the threats were made through social media posts. A 13-year-old girl who is a student...
