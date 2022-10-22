NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hard to believe, but there are only two more weeks left in the Tennessee high school football regular season!. Several schools look to secure a region title in Week 10, including the MBA Big Red. The Big Red are hosting the Baylor Red Raiders where the winner will win the Division II AAA Middle/East title and also secure home field advantage first round of the playoffs.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO