🏀 Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider Dates Announced
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced the dates and times for ‘Hawk Talk’ with Women’s Basketball Coach Brandon Schneider, which begins on Thursday, October 27, at Henry T’s Bar & Grill in Lawrence. Hawk Talk gives Jayhawk fans insight into the women’s basketball program...
🏈 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Set for Six-Day Selection
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ game time against Oklahoma State on November 5 will be selected via a six-day selection, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game time and broadcast announcement will come either Saturday night or Sunday morning. The matchup between Kansas and Oklahoma State will...
🏊♀️ Jayhawks Dominate the Kansas Double Dual, Holding off the Competition on Day Two
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas won day two of the Kansas Double Dual with a score of 262.5-71.5, handling South Dakota and Lindenwood. Before the event, Kansas swim and dive honored the five seniors for what they have done for the program. The five seniors are Mackenzie Bravence, Keyla Brown, Amanda Fingerut, Amelie Lessing and Autumn Looney.
⚽️ Kansas and K-State Battle to 1-1 Draw
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats played to a 1-1 draw on Friday night at Buser Family Park. Junior defender Lia Beyer scored her first career goal in the second half. “I think we dominated possession and had by far the better chances in the...
🏀 Jayhawks Scrimmage Illinois
CHARLES, Mo.– No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball played No. 23 Illinois in a scrimmage at Hyland Performance Arena on the campus of Lindenwood University Saturday afternoon. The two teams played one 20-minute period then three 10-minute sessions followed by four four-minute situational periods. The scrimmage lasted 3:20 and concluded with the two teams playing against specific situations, mainly zones defenses.
