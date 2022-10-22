LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas won day two of the Kansas Double Dual with a score of 262.5-71.5, handling South Dakota and Lindenwood. Before the event, Kansas swim and dive honored the five seniors for what they have done for the program. The five seniors are Mackenzie Bravence, Keyla Brown, Amanda Fingerut, Amelie Lessing and Autumn Looney.

