Chicago, IL

Roz Solomon
2d ago

WOW this is really sad...Mental illness..mother most likely in stages of dementia....Homeless with a form of income... We need mental illness facilities to accommodate those that are homeless including health.....very very sad..

Grace Ruiz
18h ago

I worked in a mental health facility before an no one cares about this issue. A lot a mental health programs are getting cut no help it’s sad.

Lynn DiNovo
1d ago

The 87 year old mother was the recipient of the 68 year old daughter's disability checks. The daughter apparently attempted to get her disability money from her mother.

