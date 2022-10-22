ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

KXAN

Why Texas has seen a boom in ranch sales

According to a report by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, while the state's land market to start 2022 was not as hot as it was in 2021, demand was still above 2019 levels.
TEXAS STATE
moderncampground.com

One of the Country’s Largest Airstream Stores Opens in Austin

RV Retailer made history as it officially opened the new state-of-the-art facility and one of the largest dedicated Airstream stores in the US, Airstream of Austin (Texas). On Thursday, October 20, over 100 Airstreamers came from all across central Texas to join the ribbon-cutting ceremony and meet the leaders from Airstream.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin not the only city getting economic boost during Formula 1

AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix draws crowds from all over the world, directly boosting Austin's economy. However, the economic impacts are felt even further than Austin. Surrounding towns like Buda also get an influx of people during the event. Being just 15 miles south of...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas

Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most

(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
TEXAS STATE
luxury-houses.net

$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country

13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas

A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
TEXAS STATE
macaronikid.com

Halloween Events in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill

Macaroni KID Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill's top picks for local Trunk or Treat and local Halloween events to take you through the end of the month. 1. Cedar Park Police Department Trick or Treat Drive-Thru. October 26th 5 PM – 8 PM, HEB Center. 2. Harmony Science...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KSAT 12

Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
TEXAS STATE

