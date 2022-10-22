Read full article on original website
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
KXAN
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
Why Texas has seen a boom in ranch sales
According to a report by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, while the state's land market to start 2022 was not as hot as it was in 2021, demand was still above 2019 levels.
moderncampground.com
One of the Country’s Largest Airstream Stores Opens in Austin
RV Retailer made history as it officially opened the new state-of-the-art facility and one of the largest dedicated Airstream stores in the US, Airstream of Austin (Texas). On Thursday, October 20, over 100 Airstreamers came from all across central Texas to join the ribbon-cutting ceremony and meet the leaders from Airstream.
Drought impacts Texas fall foliage; many trees may already be leaf-less
Arborists with the Davey Tree Expert Company said this year's drought may have caused many trees to shed their leaves early.
Austin not the only city getting economic boost during Formula 1
AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix draws crowds from all over the world, directly boosting Austin's economy. However, the economic impacts are felt even further than Austin. Surrounding towns like Buda also get an influx of people during the event. Being just 15 miles south of...
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
KTSA
Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas
Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most
(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
Guess the rent of this modern 4-bedroom farmhouse in New Braunfels
How much will you pay for modernized rural living?
luxury-houses.net
$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country
13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
More fast food chains coming to Dripping Springs, locals react
With population growth comes a need for more restaurants to feed those folks, and Dripping Springs is seeing a few more fast-food chains emerging.
Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas
A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
The Texas District 10 congressional seat is on the ballot – what you need to know
The congressional district represents more than 900,000 residents in parts of Austin, Bastrop, Colorado, Fayette, Harris, Lee, Travis, Washington and Waller counties.
Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off on Wednesday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — From carnival rides to a rodeo and a petting zoo, the Williamson County Fair and Rodeo returns this week at the Williamson County Expo Center in Taylor. All the fun kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with the YMCA Family Night, where families can get...
macaronikid.com
Halloween Events in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill
Macaroni KID Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill's top picks for local Trunk or Treat and local Halloween events to take you through the end of the month. 1. Cedar Park Police Department Trick or Treat Drive-Thru. October 26th 5 PM – 8 PM, HEB Center. 2. Harmony Science...
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
KSAT 12
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
