pittsburghsportsnow.com
Brandon Banks is playing with a chip on his shoulder and leading dominant Aliquippa defense
Bridgeville– When Aliquippa faced off with Chartiers Valley, it pinned CV star, and Penn State commit Lamont Payne up against Aliquippa junior cornerback Brandon Banks. Banks has received FBS attention, but not quite to the level of Penn State, and you could tell that he entered the game with a chip on his shoulder, knowing he would spend most of the night on the big-name recruit.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup
No. 13 IUP Rolls Past Seton Hill, Stays Undefeated. After a two-game road swing, Indiana (Pa.) returned home as the Crimson Hawks continued their offensive onslaught, beating Seton Hill 44-7. While the running game typically plays a large part in the Crimson Hawks’ success, it was mainly quarterback Mak Sexton...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 8 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:14 PM)- Update (9:52 PM)- Update (9:38 PM)- Update (9:28 PM)- Update (9:12...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Brad Birch is Confident in Gateway’s Championship Hopes
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Brad Birch and the Gateway Gators dominated Norwin on Friday night 42-10. The Gators claimed a win on “Senior Night,” and clinched their playoff spot in the process. This win not only helped the Gators clinch a playoff spot but helped them get back on-track after their disappointing loss to McKeesport last week.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 13 Montour upsets No. 4 Franklin Regional in 1st round
As patient and prodding as it was, Montour’s gameplan also was simplistic. Stack the box early and put the offensive attack on a low simmer until the Spartans got better acquainted with Franklin Regional. Once that happened, they could turn up the heat. Sophomore Andrew Prunier understood the assignment...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Mohawk upsets Western Beaver
Jimmy Guerrieri and Justin Boston scored second-quarter touchdowns to lead Mohawk to a 22-6 upset victory over Western Beaver in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference football Saturday. Tyson Florence ran for 120 yards and a touchdown for Western Beaver (7-2, 4-2). Coleton Root had a touchdown on a fumble recovery...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Keystone Oaks Takes Control of Century Conference with 35-21 Win over Washington
DORMONT, Pa. — Keystone Oaks has put themselves in the drivers seat in the Class-2A WPIAL Century Conference with a 35-21 over Washington on Friday night at Dormont Memorial Stadium. Keystone Oaks (7-2) can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Class-2A WPIAL Century Conference with a win over Brentwood on the road next Friday night. Washington (6-3) has already clinched a playoff spot. The Prexies game against McGuffey next Friday night will decide where Washington is seeded in the playoffs.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gateway Beats Norwin 42-10 to Secure Playoff Spot
MONROEVILLE, Pa. – The Gateway Gators have officially clinched a playoff spot with a win on Senior Night. They rolled over Norwin by the score of 42-10. Coming into the game Gateway (6-2) was heavily favored over the Norwin Knights (1-7) and for good reason. Gateway scored early and often which resulted in the “Mercy” Rule going into effect for the second half.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Western Pennsylvania Small College Preview: RMU Facing Worst Start in Program History
Bernard Clark’s fifth year at the helm of the Robert Morris program has been dreadful up until this point. Still, the Colonials have an opportunity to avoid their worst start in program history when North Carolina A&T visits Joe Walton Stadium. The quarterback situation continues to be the top...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 24
Update (3:54 PM)- **Another offer from Pitt to a top prospect in Maryland as Andre Powell extends an offer to 2024 4-star linebacker Aaron Chiles from Olney, Maryland. Chiles (6’3”, 220-pounds) is rated by Rivals as one of the Top 50 juniors in the country with offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and West Virginia.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Ethan Pillar’s 3 TDs Lead Pine-Richland Past Woodland Hills 35-21
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In a critical 5A conference matchup, Pine-Richland defeated Woodland Hills by the score of 35-21. This came on a night when Pine Richland celebrated its school’s new Hall of Fame Class. Pine-Richland (6-3, 2-1 conference) scored first on a one-yard touchdown run by Ethan...
Playoff pairings: 25 local teams set for high school football post season
The first two rounds of the OHSAA playoffs will take place on Friday nights this season
cardiachill.com
Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion
After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Six Panthers Score in Double Figures as Pitt Routs Clarion in Exhibition, 103-51
PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon, Pitt took down Clarion behind strong performances from Blake Hinson, Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings and more in a season-opening exhibition at the Petersen Events Center. Hinson led the way with 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting (4- for 7 from three-point range), while Burton added...
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
Reward offered for information in 2011 disappearance of Ambridge man Kenneth Williams
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A large reward is being offered for help finding an Ambridge man who has been missing for 11 years. "Somebody knows something, somebody knows something," said Aishia Fisher, Kenneth Williams' sister. Family members are still holding out hope that Williams will be found. He was 29 when he disappeared in May 2011. He was last seen in Monaca. "The family members, they want answers," said Beaver County Detective Lieutenant Timmie Patrick. "We want answers. Because no one would just disappear for no apparent reason."A reward is drawing attention to the cold case that has stumped investigators. Pennsylvania...
At least one person injured in Penn Hills shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Penn Hills.At least one person was taken to the hospital following the shooting along Tulip Road, right near Duke's Rodi Lounge.Police at the scene were focused on a white BMW SUV that was riddled with bullet holes.So far, no information has been provided about a suspect or motive.
