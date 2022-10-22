ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election.
Virginia's Youngkin hauls in cash, campaigns cross-country

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin continued to raise funds at a quick clip over the past three months, outpacing his recent predecessors, while also traveling the country building his national profile and boosting midterm candidates. The Republican's Spirit of Virginia political action committee raised nearly $1.8...
