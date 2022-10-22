ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

247Sports

Penn brings “the beast” to DePaul

One teammate described DePaul newcomer Eral Penn as a “silent assassin”. His head coach describes him as a “junkyard dog”. How does the 6-6, 201 lb. forward, who transferred from Long Island University, describe himself?. “I think I’m a beast,’ said Penn. “I play really hard....
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Caravan hold off Ramblers as battle of high school football titans does not disappoint

Loyola Academy’s dominant football performances are commonly the subject of admiration and envy from the opposite sideline. But after unbeaten Mt. Carmel came to town Saturday, Oct. 22, and in the immediate aftermath of a competitive loss, Ramblers coach John Holecek had big praise for the opposition. “That’s a heck of a team and they […] The post Caravan hold off Ramblers as battle of high school football titans does not disappoint appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
cubsinsider.com

Wrigley’s New Sportsbook Radiating Serious Soldier Field Vibes

I almost wrecked my car the first time I saw the giant spaceship that had crash-landed at Soldier Field. This must have been 2003 or ’04 and I had just merged onto Lake Shore Drive at McCormick Place when the bastardized façade sprang into view, shocking in its incongruity. Even though I knew what they’d done with the place, I hadn’t been expecting it because I was on my way to Wrigley for a Cubs game.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One

The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot in Lawndale home

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both legs inside a residence Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 21-year-old was inside a home around 2:46 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Kedvale Avenue when someone outside started shooting, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man fatally shot inside home on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in the abdomen inside a home south of Ashburn in the Scottsdale neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot at the 4600 block of 87th Street around 2:05 a.m. by another man who fled on foot. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical […]
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Chicago man sentenced for two bank robberies in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A Chicago man has been sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison for two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Nahkomie Taylor was also sentenced to 2 years supervised release and must pay...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN News

Food truck operator shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Chicago police officer who shot and killed Adam Toledo faces firing

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police officer who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo during a foot chase in 2021 is facing firing after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability concluded the shooting violated department policy. COPA’s findings against Officer Eric Stillman were discussed Thursday night by...
CHICAGO, IL

