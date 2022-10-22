How experts are helping survivors of gun violence move forward

Good morning and happy Saturday, Memphis!

Twenty-five children have been killed by gun violence in Memphis this year — twenty-five children.

The city is also on pace, for the second year in a row, to have more than 150 children wounded in shootings.

While the rate of youth violence in Memphis has been high for years, it has accelerated over the past two years. Even as some children recover from their physical injuries, they may face long-term trauma.

In this story, Samuel Hardiman and Lucas Finton look at how experts are helping those who survive move forward.

Meanwhile, there was no slowdown of news as we headed into the weekend. Here's a quick Saturday morning rundown:

A Memphis business owner convicted of one felony and four misdemeanors related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has received a four-year sentence. (Read more from Katherine Burgess and Micaela Watts in the story below.)

Flu season is here, and the Memphis area is already seeing a higher-than-usual number of cases. Across the Methodist system, the number of flu cases seen in September and October has been the highest caseload the hospitals have seen for those two months for the last five years. (Find out more in the story below from Corinne Kennedy.)

Now that attorneys have argued the final motions, sexual assault survivors will wait at least two more weeks before Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Gina Higgins decides whether Janet Doe v City of Memphis will move forward as a class action suit, Micaela Watts reports here.

The National Civil Rights Museum returned with its first in-person Freedom Award ceremony since 2019 on Thursday night. To find out more about the honorees — Taylor Branch, Isabel Wilkerson and Fred Smith — and the evening's "call to arms" read this story from John Beifuss.

A WEEKEND FULL OF SPORTS: Soccer. Football. Basketball. Oh my. It's a weekend full of sports of all sorts.

Memphis 901 FC will host its first home postseason match in franchise history today. Corinne Kennedy has the details on what to watch for in the match against Detroit City FC in this story. (And don't miss Corinne's story below on what a new stadium could mean for the future of 901 FC.)

The Tigers football team is looking to avoid a three-game losing streak as it travels to New Orleans to face No. 25 Tulane today. Check out Evan Barnes' scouting report and score prediction here.

Memphis basketball returns to the court at FedExForum on Sunday for an exhibition game against Christian Brothers University. It's a matchup that will pit father against son. In this story, Jason Munz looks at why CBU's Ragi Phillips is excited about the game — and why his father, Tigers assistant Faragi Phillips, isn't.

