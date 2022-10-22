ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramapo football dominates Ridgewood, firing on all cylinders heading into playoffs

By Greg Mattura, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago

FRANKLIN LAKES − Jack Grusser is back at quarterback, and that's big news for Ramapo heading into the postseason.

Ridgewood co-coach Chuck Johnson, meanwhile, will have to wait another week to take another shot at a coaching milestone .

Grusser returned after missing three games with a high ankle sprain and the senior led Ramapo to a 38-12 win Friday night that kept Johnson from earning his 300th career victory.

Grusser completed 13-of-17 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ramapo (6-2) in this Super Football Conference Liberty Red Division showdown.

Grusser threw TD passes of 37 and 25 yards to senior Will Scordato after tossing a 2-yard score to senior Ben Robinson.

“Jack is so athletic, but he’s so good mentally as a player,” said Scordato, who has nine TD catches this season. “He knows what he’s doing so well, and he does a great job, and he executes so well, and it’s great having him back in the offense.”

Senior Ethan Moran opened the scoring on a 5-yard run in the first quarter, and his 3-yard score in the third extended the Raiders' lead to 28-12. Moran has scored 15 TDs this season.

Ridgewood (5-3) scored its points in the second quarter on a pair of 2-yard TD runs by senior Tahir Kenyatta to head to halftime trailing 21-12. But Ramapo did a very good job of slowing the Maroons' Wing-T attack, one year after giving up big play after big play in a 47-42 loss.

“We got outplayed,” Ridgewood co-coach Torre Watson said. “That’s a good football team, and they were well-coached. We were in it for the first half, but they just outplayed us in the second half.”

What it means

Ramapo entered the weekend No. 4 in the playoff United Power Rankings in North Group 4 and should be no worse than a No. 2 seed when the 16 postseason teams in that group are split into two eight-team sections.

“We’re excited,” said Grusser, who’s team entered the weekend ranked 25 th in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 . “We’re taking it week by week, trying to keep everybody healthy, and we’re excited about what’s to come.”

Ridgewood arrived as No. 3 in the UPR in North Group 5 and likely will earn a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in its eight-team section when pairings are announced Sunday.

“We’re in the playoffs, and the reality is the whole season kind of gets erased after this week and we go into a new season,” said Watson, whose team is dealing with multiple injuries. “So we have the opportunity to be in the hunt for a state championship, and that’s kind of what the mindset is going to be.”

Ridgewood will enjoy a first-round home game and that affords Johnson, seeking to become the first public-school coach in Bergen County and third overall to reach 300 wins, to achieve it in front of the home crowd. Johnson, who began his career at Bogota in 1978, was reinstated as a Ridgewood co-coach earlier this month by the board of education, so he could reach 300 wins. The Maroons lost last week to Montclair, 17-10.

Key drive

Ramapo scored on its first possession of the second half to expand its lead to 28-12. The drive began on the Raiders’ 17-yard line, with Grusser completing passes of 11 and 35 yards to Robinson, before Moran scored on his 3-yard run at 7:17 of the third. That 16-point lead put pressure on Ridgewood to throw the ball more, and Grusser and the offense continued to attack.

“Obviously I came out wanting to make plays for my team, wanting to give my playmakers the ball to make plays for me, and that’s what I came out and did,” Grusser said after sitting out almost four full games.

By the numbers

Grusser had thrown for 1,063 yards and 13 TDs before being injured early in last month's 49-13 win over Hackensack, and he now unofficially has 1,307 yards and 16 scoring passes. In his place, junior backup Landon De Prima had played well and threw eight TD passes. Grusser’s first completion Friday was a 31-yarder to De Prima.

“Landon De Prima is an outstanding player and it’s nice to have Jack back as well, because Landon does a great job at wide receiver,” first-year Ramapo coach Mike DeFazio said. “To have the both of them on the field at the same time is a great thing.”

Senior Anthony Dabrowski kicked a 24-yard field goal and converted all five of his extra points. That was especially significant after Ramapo stopped Ridgewood’s chance to tie the score in the second quarter by blocking an extra point. He has kicked for 40 points this season.

SCOREBOARD: North Jersey high school football scores for Week 8

They said it

“The guys did a great job,” DeFazio said. “Chuck Johnson, Ridgewood, the Wing-T is legendary, and nowadays it’s a very non-traditional offense. So it’s a lot of preparation just getting used to the different scheme and everything. But the guys buckled down all week, and the coordinators did an awesome job putting together a great game plan on both sides of the ball.”

“I thought it was a great game overall, offense, defense, and special teams,” Grusser said. “Everybody contributed tonight and it was just great to get back out there with my teammates.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ramapo football dominates Ridgewood, firing on all cylinders heading into playoffs

Related
