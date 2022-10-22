Indiana high school football scores: Statewide sectional results as playoffs kick off
IHSAA football sectionals got underway Friday night with Class 4A through Class A kicking off state tournament action .
Statewide scores listed below.
CLASS 4A
Sectional 17
Lowell 27, Culver Academy 14
New Prairie 47, Kankakee Valley 6
Hobart 37, Gary West 6
Highland 55, East Chicago Central 0
Sectional 18
Logansport 35, Wawasee 14
Northridge 33, South Bend Riley 12
NorthWood 48, South Bend Washington 14
South Bend St. Joseph 47, Plymouth 14
Sectional 19
East Noble 46, Angola 22
Leo 26, Fort Wayne South 12
DeKalb 17, New Haven 14
Columbia City 41, Fort Wayne Wayne 36
Sectional 20
Mississinewa 41, Marion 17
Huntington North 47, Muncie Central 21
Kokomo 70, Frankfort 6
Western 44, Jay County 0
Sectional 21
Brebeuf Jesuit 35, Northview 7
Roncalli 57, Shortridge 0
Crispus Attucks 58, Washington 6
Sectional 22
Connersville 56, Richmond 18
New Castle 21, Beech Grove 13
New Palestine 35, Mt. Vernon 24
Greenfield-Central 34, Pendleton Heights 28
Sectional 23
Bedford North Lawrence 42, Shelbyville 21
Silver Creek 53, Jennings County 42
East Central 53, Edgewood 0
Sectional 24
Evansville Memorial 52, Evansville Bosse 20
Boonville 41, Evansville Harrison 21
Evansville Reitz 49, Evansville Central 0
CLASS 3A
Sectional 25
West Lafayette 50, Twin Lakes 7
Calumet 46, Boone Grove 42
Griffith 28, River Forest 20
Hanover Central 38, Rensselaer Central 10
Sectional 26
West Noble 26, Mishawaka Marian 14
Knox 65, Lakeland 28
Jimtown 55, South Bend Clay 0
John Glenn 24, Fairfield 7
Sectional 27
Norwell 44, Heritage 0
Fort Wayne Concordia 27, Woodlan 22
Yorktown 10, Delta 7
Garrett 38, Bellmont 14
Sectional 28
Bishop Chatard 47, Northwestern 19
Hamilton Heights 51, Maconaquah 18
Guerin Catholic 24, Oak Hill 21
Tippecanoe Valley 50, Peru 0
Sectional 29
Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 7
Monrovia 54, Purdue Poly 14
Speedway 40, North Montgomery 36
Sectional 30
Gibson Southern 63, Vincennes Lincoln 42
Owen Valley 35, Mount Vernon (Posey) 14
West Vigo 33, Princeton 20
Pike Central 28, Washington 7
Sectional 31
Lawrenceburg 35, South Dearborn 6
Greensburg 33, Rushville 14
Indian Creek 37, Franklin County 36
Batesville 27, Centerville 7
Sectional 32
Corydon Central 57, Scottsburg 15
Southridge 47, North Harrison 20
Heritage Hills 32, Madison 0
Charlestown 35, Salem 12
CLASS 2A
Sectional 33
Bremen 35, Wheeler 21
Lake Station 46, Hammond Noll 7
Sectional 34
Lafayette Central Catholic 52, Winamac 8
Rochester 40, Seeger 12
Sectional 35
Fort Wayne Luers 48, Prairie Heights 0
Churubusco 41, Central Noble 0
Eastside 49, Wabash 6
Manchester 36, Whitko 6
Sectional 36
Eastbrook 49, Frankton 28
Alexandria 48, Elwood 8
Bluffton 42, Blackford 14
Tipton 21, Eastern (Greentown) 20
Sectional 37
Linton-Stockton 47, South Vermillion 21
Southmont 31, North Knox 0
Sullivan 35, North Putnam 14
Cascade 50, Greencastle 24
Sectional 38
Shenandoah 41, Cardinal Ritter 0
Heritage Christian 49, Northeastern 45
Lapel 49, Winchester 19
Eastern Hancock 27, Union County 13
Sectional 39
Triton Central 58, Christel House Manual 6
Brownstown Central 61, Brown County 7
Scecina 49, Switzerland County 0
Clarksville 70, Eastern (Pekin) 42
Sectional 40
North Posey 41, Forest Park 27
Paoli 47, Mitchell 26
Tell City 56, Crawford County 14
Evansville Mater Dei 35, Perry Central 6
CLASS A
Sectional 41
South Central (Union Mills) 20, Bowman Academy 13
Culver 50, North Newton 8
Triton 42, Pioneer 6
North Judson 74, South Newton 6
Sectional 42
Traders Point Christian 50, Clinton Central 6
North Vermillion 56, Covington 20
Park Tudor 36, Clinton Prairie 30
Fountain Central 47, Attica 6
Sectional 43
Taylor 26, Frontier 20
West Central 28, Caston 6
Tri-Central 51, Tri-County 7
Carroll (Flora) 49, North White 16
Sectional 44
South Adams 64, Fremont 0
Adams Central 56, Southwood 14
Madison-Grant 41, North Miami 23
Northfield 44, Southern Wells 0
Sectional 45
Sheridan 62, Union City 0
Tindley 33, Indiana Deaf 20
Hagerstown 39, Wes-Del 7
Sectional 46
Knightstown 26, Edinburgh 9
Milan 68, South Decatur 6
North Decatur 22, Tri 8
Sectional 47
Riverton Parke 56, North Central (Farmersburg) 22
Covenant Christian 66, Parke Heritage 0
Sectional 48
Tecumseh 35, South Spencer 27
Providence 29, Springs Valley 0
West Washington 22, Eastern Greene 14
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football scores: Statewide sectional results as playoffs kick off
