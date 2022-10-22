ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana high school football scores: Statewide sectional results as playoffs kick off

By Matthew Glenesk, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ec7ej_0iiPgTmR00

IHSAA football sectionals got underway Friday night with Class 4A through Class A kicking off state tournament action .

Statewide scores listed below.

IHSAA football sectionals: Scores, highlights as state tournament kicks off

Indiana high school football schedule: Updated IHSAA sectional pairings

CLASS 4A

Sectional 17

Lowell 27, Culver Academy 14

New Prairie 47, Kankakee Valley 6

Hobart 37, Gary West 6

Highland 55, East Chicago Central 0

Sectional 18

Logansport 35, Wawasee 14

Northridge 33, South Bend Riley 12

NorthWood 48, South Bend Washington 14

South Bend St. Joseph 47, Plymouth 14

Sectional 19

East Noble 46, Angola 22

Leo 26, Fort Wayne South 12

DeKalb 17, New Haven 14

Columbia City 41, Fort Wayne Wayne 36

Sectional 20

Mississinewa 41, Marion 17

Huntington North 47, Muncie Central 21

Kokomo 70, Frankfort 6

Western 44, Jay County 0

Sectional 21

Brebeuf Jesuit 35, Northview 7

Mooresville 34, Lebanon 24

Roncalli 57, Shortridge 0

Crispus Attucks 58, Washington 6

Sectional 22

Connersville 56, Richmond 18

New Castle 21, Beech Grove 13

New Palestine 35, Mt. Vernon 24

Greenfield-Central 34, Pendleton Heights 28

Sectional 23

Bedford North Lawrence 42, Shelbyville 21

Martinsville 49, Greenwood 0

Silver Creek 53, Jennings County 42

East Central 53, Edgewood 0

Sectional 24

Evansville Memorial 52, Evansville Bosse 20

Boonville 41, Evansville Harrison 21

Evansville Reitz 49, Evansville Central 0

CLASS 3A

Sectional 25

West Lafayette 50, Twin Lakes 7

Calumet 46, Boone Grove 42

Griffith 28, River Forest 20

Hanover Central 38, Rensselaer Central 10

Sectional 26

West Noble 26, Mishawaka Marian 14

Knox 65, Lakeland 28

Jimtown 55, South Bend Clay 0

John Glenn 24, Fairfield 7

Sectional 27

Norwell 44, Heritage 0

Fort Wayne Concordia 27, Woodlan 22

Yorktown 10, Delta 7

Garrett 38, Bellmont 14

Sectional 28

Bishop Chatard 47, Northwestern 19

Hamilton Heights 51, Maconaquah 18

Guerin Catholic 24, Oak Hill 21

Tippecanoe Valley 50, Peru 0

Sectional 29

Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 7

Danville 40, Tri-West 21

Monrovia 54, Purdue Poly 14

Speedway 40, North Montgomery 36

Sectional 30

Gibson Southern 63, Vincennes Lincoln 42

Owen Valley 35, Mount Vernon (Posey) 14

West Vigo 33, Princeton 20

Pike Central 28, Washington 7

Sectional 31

Lawrenceburg 35, South Dearborn 6

Greensburg 33, Rushville 14

Indian Creek 37, Franklin County 36

Batesville 27, Centerville 7

Sectional 32

Corydon Central 57, Scottsburg 15

Southridge 47, North Harrison 20

Heritage Hills 32, Madison 0

Charlestown 35, Salem 12

CLASS 2A

Sectional 33

LaVille 51, Whiting 6

Bremen 35, Wheeler 21

Lake Station 46, Hammond Noll 7

Sectional 34

Lafayette Central Catholic 52, Winamac 8

Rochester 40, Seeger 12

Benton Central 34, Delphi 7

Sectional 35

Fort Wayne Luers 48, Prairie Heights 0

Churubusco 41, Central Noble 0

Eastside 49, Wabash 6

Manchester 36, Whitko 6

Sectional 36

Eastbrook 49, Frankton 28

Alexandria 48, Elwood 8

Bluffton 42, Blackford 14

Tipton 21, Eastern (Greentown) 20

Sectional 37

Linton-Stockton 47, South Vermillion 21

Southmont 31, North Knox 0

Sullivan 35, North Putnam 14

Cascade 50, Greencastle 24

Sectional 38

Shenandoah 41, Cardinal Ritter 0

Heritage Christian 49, Northeastern 45

Lapel 49, Winchester 19

Eastern Hancock 27, Union County 13

Sectional 39

Triton Central 58, Christel House Manual 6

Brownstown Central 61, Brown County 7

Scecina 49, Switzerland County 0

Clarksville 70, Eastern (Pekin) 42

Sectional 40

North Posey 41, Forest Park 27

Paoli 47, Mitchell 26

Tell City 56, Crawford County 14

Evansville Mater Dei 35, Perry Central 6

CLASS A

Sectional 41

South Central (Union Mills) 20, Bowman Academy 13

Culver 50, North Newton 8

Triton 42, Pioneer 6

North Judson 74, South Newton 6

Sectional 42

Traders Point Christian 50, Clinton Central 6

North Vermillion 56, Covington 20

Park Tudor 36, Clinton Prairie 30

Fountain Central 47, Attica 6

Sectional 43

Taylor 26, Frontier 20

West Central 28, Caston 6

Tri-Central 51, Tri-County 7

Carroll (Flora) 49, North White 16

Sectional 44

South Adams 64, Fremont 0

Adams Central 56, Southwood 14

Madison-Grant 41, North Miami 23

Northfield 44, Southern Wells 0

Sectional 45

Sheridan 62, Union City 0

Tindley 33, Indiana Deaf 20

Hagerstown 39, Wes-Del 7

Sectional 46

Knightstown 26, Edinburgh 9

Milan 68, South Decatur 6

North Decatur 22, Tri 8

Sectional 47

Lutheran 42, South Putnam 0

Riverton Parke 56, North Central (Farmersburg) 22

Covenant Christian 66, Parke Heritage 0

Sectional 48

Tecumseh 35, South Spencer 27

Providence 29, Springs Valley 0

West Washington 22, Eastern Greene 14

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football scores: Statewide sectional results as playoffs kick off

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Football Friday Night: Sectional First Round

INDIANAPOLIS – The IHSAA state football tournament kicks off all across Indiana on Friday night. Class 6A and 5A are off this weekend, but classes 1A through 4A hit the field for the first round of sectional play. 4A No. 1 New Palestine (9-0) begins their tournament with Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Mount Vernon (6-3), […]
INDIANA STATE
american-rails.com

Indiana Interurban and Streetcar History

Indiana was behind only Ohio in interurban mileage, containing 1,825 miles at its peak. According to Dr. George Hilton and John Due's authoritative book, "The Electric Interurban Railways In America," every notable town/city in the state was served by a rapid transit system, except Bloomington. Nearly all of these systems...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Indiana

Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Indiana. Although it is sometimes dismissed and overlooked for being “America’s Crossroads,” Indiana has a lot to offer if you get off its bustling interstates. In fact, Indiana is an excellent destination for the ultimate fishing adventure. All year long, you will enjoy superb fishing and be spoiled by the variety of species you encounter. Some well-known fish species are walleye, stripers, coho salmon, northern pike, crappie, largemouth bass, muskies, and steelhead trout. However, as a northern state, one might wonder how big the fish get, particularly game fish. Which begs the question, what are the biggest trophy fish ever caught in Indiana? This article uncovers the 10 biggest fish in Indiana and some other fascinating facts.
INDIANA STATE
speedonthewater.com

Mercury Marine Opens Global Distribution Center In Indiana

Located just outside Indianapolis in Brownsburg, Ind., Mercury Marine’s new global distribution center opened late this week. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis.-headquartered marine engine and accessories company, the current Fond du Lac distribution center will be repurposed to expand production capacity. Officially opened...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s secretary race; Marion County clerk race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.
MARION COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch

With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?

Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month

INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live

Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana

(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy