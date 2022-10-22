Escondido, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

A 62-year-old motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures in Mission Valley Sunday after he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was ejected from his 2022 KTM. He was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of Camino del Rio South at about 11:30 a.m. when he missed a bend on the left and collided with the south curb line.
San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Vista were without power Sunday morning due to a vehicle crash. The single-vehicle collision, in the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m., involved an SUV that slammed into a power pole, splitting it in half. The pole landed...
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
San Diego State University is expected to soon get started on its historical project of building a bridge that crosses over the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area. This project becomes a part of the university's site purchase which is named as SDSU Mission Valley. Councilmember Raul Campillo...
A speeding Mercedes-Benz crashed into the second story of a home on Palm Avenue in La Mesa Saturday morning. The crash happened near the corner of Spring Street and Palm Avenue, which neighbors said is often a site for accidents in the area. "We were making breakfast, I had just...
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
A man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the arm in the College East neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 1:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Pembroke Drive where the residents of the home, four San Diego State University students, were hosting a Halloween party and a group of people arrived and began causing a disturbance, Officer David O'Brien said.
A pedestrian died Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of Interstate 805 near Otay Mesa. Witnesses began to call in to the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound on I-805 south of Palm Avenue. At first, witnesses described a 6-foot man with black...
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
SAN DIEGO — People who live in a Spring Valley mobile home park are cleaning up after a rare wind event tore through their properties. It happened on Wednesday at the Terrace Estates on Sweetwater Road, leaving a huge mess behind. At least five mobile homes here were damaged.
Kenny Mintz, a veteran, started his walk across America in Washington D.C in April and finished in Encinitas this weekend. His walk across the U.S was to raise funds for pancreatic cancer and several veteran organizations.
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
