Goin’ 2 The Endzone Week 10 Scores

By Matt Coutu
 2 days ago

Riverton Parke 55 @ North Central 22

Sullivan 35 @ North Putnam 14

Brebeuf Jesuit 35 @ Northview 7

Covenant Christian 66 @ Parke Heritage 0

North Knox 0 @ Southmont 31

Washington 7 @ Pike Central 28

Red Hill 38 @ Carlyle 45

Greencastle 24 @ Cascade 50

Olney 34 @ Casey-Westfield 6

North Vermillion 56 @ Covington 20

West Washington 22 @ Eastern Greene 14

Vincennes-Lincoln 42 @ Gibson Southern 63

Marshall 21 @ Lawrenceville 41

Owen Valley 35 @ Mt. Vernon 14

Paris 15 @ Newton 49

Pontiac 16 @ Robinson 40

Linton-Stockton 47 @ South Vermillion 21

Princeton 20 @ West Vigo 33

WTWO/WAWV

G2E: Linton, West Vigo advance; Knights’ season ends

Farmersburg, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Linton-Stockton football improved to 10-0 on the season after defeating South Vermillion in the first playoff game of the season Friday. The Miners were able to score 47 points, while the Wildcats put up 21. Linton takes on Southmont on Oct. 28 in the sectional semifinal game. In Brazil, the Northview […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

G2E: Hazzard ignites Panthers offense; S. Putnam falls to Lutheran

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Seven – that’s how many times Riverton Parke senior Derron Hazzard found the endzone on Friday night. The senior also recorded nearly 300 rushing yards and over 50 passing yards. The Panthers took down the North Central Thunderbirds on the road, 56-22. Meanwhile, South Putnam fell to Lutheran 42-0. The Eagles […]
MONTEZUMA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 the Endzone Podcast 10-19-22

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This week on the Goin’ 2 the Endzone Podcast, join hosts Omar Tellow and Nicole Krasean as they discuss this week’s high school football slate including stops with Northview, South Vermillion, and Owen Valley. Then South Vermillion head coach Greg Barrett stops by to talk about the Wildcats’ playoff opener against […]
FARMERSBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When do clocks fall back for Daylight saving time in 2022?

It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night! However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois inmates convicted of ‘stomping’ other inmates inside federal prison

(WTVO) — Two federal inmates will serve more time behind bars after being convicted of assaulting two other inmates inside the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois.  George Richard Gaunt, 34, who’s already serving time for bank robbery, has been sentenced to 14 more years behind bars while 29-year-old Kelly Bryan Schneider, who’s currently doing time for […]
THOMSON, IL
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 10-21-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of FFN starts off a little different as WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup, but Week 10 of high school football did not disappoint. There were a lot of upsets and huge district wins as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break it all down to the last possession.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Reports of a stolen vehicle and a short foot chase led to charges of theft and DUI for a Merom woman. According to Indiana State Police, after receiving a report of a stolen Chevy truck, a trooper was able to locate the white truck in question at around 9:15 Thursday […]
MEROM, IN
