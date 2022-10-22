Goin’ 2 The Endzone Week 10 Scores
Riverton Parke 55 @ North Central 22
Sullivan 35 @ North Putnam 14
Brebeuf Jesuit 35 @ Northview 7
Covenant Christian 66 @ Parke Heritage 0
North Knox 0 @ Southmont 31
Washington 7 @ Pike Central 28
Red Hill 38 @ Carlyle 45
Greencastle 24 @ Cascade 50
Olney 34 @ Casey-Westfield 6
North Vermillion 56 @ Covington 20
West Washington 22 @ Eastern Greene 14
Vincennes-Lincoln 42 @ Gibson Southern 63
Marshall 21 @ Lawrenceville 41
Owen Valley 35 @ Mt. Vernon 14
Paris 15 @ Newton 49
Pontiac 16 @ Robinson 40
Linton-Stockton 47 @ South Vermillion 21
Linton-Stockton 47 @ South Vermillion 21
Princeton 20 @ West Vigo 33
