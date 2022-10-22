Read full article on original website
Grizzly bear knocks over, steps on Washington state hunter in Montana
A Washington state bird hunter was knocked over and injured when he and his wife surprised a grizzly bear southeast of Glacier National Park, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Wednesday. The 51-year-old man, whose name and hometown were not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the encounter...
Incredible Save: Missing Hiker with Broken Leg Rescued By Colorado Railroad Crew
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
Mountain Lions In Indiana
One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch
Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
US Forest Service employee arrested in Oregon over spread of prescribed burn
A US Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It is an unprecedented move that signals an alarming backlash to prescribed burning, a critical tool in wildfire management. Rick Snodgrass, a “burn boss” with the forest...
How Much Of Montana Is Currently For Sale? You Might Be Surprised
There is no doubt that Montana is one of the most beautiful places not only in the United States, but in the world. We have picturesque snow-capped mountains, lush forests, stunning lakes and streams, and prairies of gold that often look like they're dancing in the wind. The people who come here for the first time are taken aback by the majesty of it all. The people who live here hope that the beauty of the state and the Montana way of life can remain unchanged for as long as possible.
Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
Caught on video: Agitated bull elk charges man in Colorado national park
A tourist at a Colorado national park got more than he bargained for while trying to photograph a herd of elk, with one of the bull elk becoming agitated and charging.
America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure, reopening areas around Cultus, Davis lakes
The Deschutes National Forest on Friday reduced the forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire, opening up a portion of the area around Cultus Lake and all of Davis Lake. The post Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure, reopening areas around Cultus, Davis lakes appeared first on KTVZ.
Man survives Colorado town's second bear attack in just over a month, officials say
A town in western Colorado saw its second bear attack in just over a month when a bear knocked a man to the ground in his backyard Saturday night, state officials said. The man survived after he grabbed his gun with his free hand and fired three shots to scare off the bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.
Eagle to begin closing trails two weeks sooner than originally planned
Soft-surface trails in Eagle will now close Dec. 1, two weeks earlier than the town’s historic closure date, following an Oct. 11 Eagle town council decision. Town Manager Larry Pardee said that the Dec. 1 closure aligns with Bureau of Land Management closure dates, allowing for more cohesion throughout the region.
Congressman Introduces Bill to Put Public Shooting Range on Every National Forest
A Congressman from Utah, Blake Moore, recently introduced legislation that would create more access to recreational shooting ranges. In addition, these ranges will be on public lands. The new “Range Access Act” would require a public gun range in every National Forest. It would also require one on every district...
Pile burning planned in Vail as conditions permit
Crews from Vail Fire and Emergency Services will conduct pile burn operations over the next few months as conditions permit. The burns will take place in West Vail near the end of Basingdale Boulevard and Bellflower Drive; Intermountain above Sequoia and Tahoe Drive; and East Vail at the Vail Golf Course and in the area of Bald Mountain Road.
Vail to host employee, locals parking pass sales events
In October, the Vail Town Council approved changes to its parking rates and passes for the 2022-23 ski season. In order to assist Vail employees as well as town and Eagle County locals with the new pass offerings, the town is hosting two in-person events to walk individuals through the new online process.
A Guide to the Blackfeet Tribe: Location, Population, and More
A Guide to the Blackfeet Tribe: Location, Population, and More. The Blood, also known as the Kainah (sometimes spelled Kainai or Akainiwa), and the Siksika, or Blackfoot proper, are the three bands that make up the Blackfoot tribe, commonly referred to as Blackfeet. All three ethnic groups formerly inhabited the territories that are now the Canadian province of Alberta and the American state of Montana. There is still a large population of Native Americans living on reserves in Montana and Alberta, Canada. In Canada, the preferred spelling is Piegan, however, Peigan is also used (often referred to as the Northern Blackfoot).
