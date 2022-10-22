ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Indiana

One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
INDIANA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
Outsider.com

Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch

Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
IDAHO STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

How Much Of Montana Is Currently For Sale? You Might Be Surprised

There is no doubt that Montana is one of the most beautiful places not only in the United States, but in the world. We have picturesque snow-capped mountains, lush forests, stunning lakes and streams, and prairies of gold that often look like they're dancing in the wind. The people who come here for the first time are taken aback by the majesty of it all. The people who live here hope that the beauty of the state and the Montana way of life can remain unchanged for as long as possible.
MONTANA STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Pile burning planned in Vail as conditions permit

Crews from Vail Fire and Emergency Services will conduct pile burn operations over the next few months as conditions permit. The burns will take place in West Vail near the end of Basingdale Boulevard and Bellflower Drive; Intermountain above Sequoia and Tahoe Drive; and East Vail at the Vail Golf Course and in the area of Bald Mountain Road.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail to host employee, locals parking pass sales events

In October, the Vail Town Council approved changes to its parking rates and passes for the 2022-23 ski season. In order to assist Vail employees as well as town and Eagle County locals with the new pass offerings, the town is hosting two in-person events to walk individuals through the new online process.
VAIL, CO
a-z-animals.com

A Guide to the Blackfeet Tribe: Location, Population, and More

A Guide to the Blackfeet Tribe: Location, Population, and More. The Blood, also known as the Kainah (sometimes spelled Kainai or Akainiwa), and the Siksika, or Blackfoot proper, are the three bands that make up the Blackfoot tribe, commonly referred to as Blackfeet. All three ethnic groups formerly inhabited the territories that are now the Canadian province of Alberta and the American state of Montana. There is still a large population of Native Americans living on reserves in Montana and Alberta, Canada. In Canada, the preferred spelling is Piegan, however, Peigan is also used (often referred to as the Northern Blackfoot).
MONTANA STATE
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy