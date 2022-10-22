ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamal Murray And Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Jamal Murray has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, while Nikola Jokic will be in the starting lineup.

The Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday evening at the Chase Center.

For the game, the Nuggets had Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic both on the injury report.

Murray has been ruled out, while Jokic has been upgraded to available, as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (finger) will play Friday."

Murray missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season with a torn ACL, but he did make his return in their first game of the season on Wednesday evening.

It makes sense why they would want to be cautious after being out for so long.

The Nuggets are currently 0-1 after losing to the Utah Jazz by a score of 123-102.

Last season, they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Warriors in the first round in five games.

Meanwhile, the Warriors come into the game 1-0 after beating the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 123-109 on Tuesday night.

They are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals back in June.

The Warriors will more than likely be a contender to make the 2023 NBA Finals.

