Driver leads CHP officers on 100 mph plus, wrong-way pursuit between Barstow, Victorville

A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of leading law enforcement officials on a wrong-way, high-speed chase along Interstate 15 between Barstow and Victorville.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that at 7:09 a.m. on Wednesday, Barstow Police officers tried to contact the driver of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with an attached U-Haul trailer that was stolen.

The driver or the truck was later identified as Rick Dixon of North Fork, which is about 25 north of Fresno.

Dixon ignored the officers and led them on a vehicle pursuit through the streets of Barstow. At one point, he disconnected the trailer and continued to flee.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit on I-15 where Dixon drove erratically and drove in excess of 100 mph.

He also made several U-turns and drove in the opposite direction of traffic, sheriff’s officials said.

Driving south, Dixon exited the freeway and made his way onto Quarry Road north of Victorville, where CHP officers deployed spike strips.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division joined the pursuit and fired two shots at the truck’s engine block to disable the vehicle.

The truck collided with a curb at the I-15 E Street on-ramp in Victorville. The truck became disabled and Dixon was taken into custody without further incident.

The Specialized Investigations Division assumed the investigation.

Dixon was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $100,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at wetip.com.