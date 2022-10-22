Read full article on original website
Ms Smith
2d ago
These folks are too damn old to be engaging and behaving like teenagers. They should get the stiffest penalties allowed and Metro should keep looking for the rest of these hooligans and ban them from riding all forms of Metro.
Reply(1)
16
Nita I
2d ago
Only because it made the news. That Metro bus and rail is full of violence
Reply
11
Peter van Rossum
2d ago
Prosecute them to the fullest extent possible.
Reply(2)
15
