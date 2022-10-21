ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Bears Visit South Carolina State On Sunday

BALTIMORE, Md. (Oct. 23, 2022)--The Morgan State volleyball team will look to end a six-match losing skid this afternoon when it visits the South Carolina State Bulldogs in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) match at 1 p.m. at Dukes Gym in Orangeburg, S.C. There will be no live stats or video.
Morgan State Goes 8-2 And Takes 3rd At Golden Bear Invite

SINKING SPRING, Pa. (Oct. 24, 2022)--The Morgan State Lady Bears bowling team took third place at the Golden Bear Invite hosted by Kutztown University on Sunday at Berks Lanes. Morgan State ended the weekend with an 8-2 record. After the end of today's round robin play which consisted of four...
