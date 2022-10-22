ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Battle Mountain High School football team will have a game with Palisade High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Battle Mountain High School
Palisade High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

Parachute, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Parachute, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rifle High School football team will have a game with Grand Valley High School on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
RIFLE, CO
nbc11news.com

Tracking another rain and snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Daily Planet

Big delays in store for US 50/Little Blue Creek Canyon

For those planning to drive east across the state via US 50 this next week, Kathleen Wanatowicz has a question: “What’s your pain threshold?”. Wanatowicz is the public information officer for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, a locally famous — and, for the unprepared, notorious — four-mile-long stretch of highway construction between Montrose and Gunnison. Wanatowicz and her coworkers have been fielding many phone calls from concerned travelers over the past couple of years, as this project has progressed. Based on the volume of calls, “The roads are way, way busier right now than they’ve been all year,” Wanatowicz reported. “From what we’re hearing from drivers, waits (in the construction section) have been one hour. That’s pretty long for us.”
MONTROSE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Cyclist dies after getting hit by train in Colorado

A man died on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train while riding his bike in Grand Junction, according to officials from the Grand Junction Police Department. The accident occurred on the 2300 block of River Road at about 11:05 AM. The man had allegedly trespassed onto railroad property and attempted to cross the tracks on his bike when he was hit by an oncoming train.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Water main break in Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - A water main burst in Montrose on Friday morning, but Utilities Manager David Bries says that repairs have finished. The City of Montrose says that a Main Street water main burst early Friday morning between Cascade and Uncompahgre Avenues. Several Main Street businesses were damaged by...
MONTROSE, CO
highcountryshopper.com

Sportsman’s Warehouse Opens New Store in Montrose, CO

WEST JORDAN, Utah, October 14, 2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, is opening a new store in Montrose, CO with a Grand Opening Celebration 11/3/22 through 11/5/22 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. “This is our eighth store in Colorado,” states Chuck Richards, Sportsman’s Warehouse...
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

East Middle School Bomb Threat Unsubstantiated

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–District 51 has a problem this school year–with east middle school being the latest to lock down after a bomb threat, but GJPD investigated and determined the threat was false. District 51 Crisis Coordinator Jason Talley says they have protocols to handle student discipline in these types of events.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. The GJPD reports that at around 5:15 p.m. on October 5 a motorcyclist was driving down Patterson Road when a dark gray Dodge Durango began tailgating him.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

No, she didnt shoot the dog.

SILT, Colo. (Rio Blanco Herald Times) - ”I don’t see anything other than this just being an October surprise to think it’s going to sway the vote. But the fact is, she didn’t shoot this woman’s dogs,” said Brady Hogan of Silt, Colorado, referring to sitting Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and recent claims that she shot and killed one of her neighbor’s dogs.
SILT, CO
KJCT8

Potential childcare closure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Families across the Grand Valley are distraught after Futures Early Learning Center announced this week it’s closing its doors. Parents said the news was devastating. ”We’re all very concerned, anxious, upset, disheartened,” said Chelsea. “For two working parents like our family, we don’t know what we’re going to do.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1037theriver.com

Somerset: The Colorado Town That Doesn’t Dial 911

There is a small Colorado town that apparently is not going to dial 911 in case of an emergency. They'll just handle it themselves. I would venture a guess that most Coloradans have never been in the town of Somerset, even if they have possibly driven past it on Highway 133 on the way to Paonia State Park. You'll find the tiny town of Somerset about 9 miles east of Paonia and about 32 miles south of Redstone.
SOMERSET, CO
