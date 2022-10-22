ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

By FTW Staff
 2 days ago
The Denver Nuggets will meet the Golden State Warriors in NBA action on Friday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Nuggets are looking for their first win after falling to the Jazz on Wednesday where they went down 123-102. Meanwhile, the Warriors haven’t missed a beat after knocking off the Lakers 123-109 and will look to repeat that at home on Friday.

We have you covered throughout the NBA season, here is everything you need to know to stream the NBA action tonight.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

  • When: Friday, October 21
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS Bay Area, Altitude, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors (-5.5)

O/U: 229.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

