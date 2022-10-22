Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

The Denver Nuggets will meet the Golden State Warriors in NBA action on Friday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Nuggets are looking for their first win after falling to the Jazz on Wednesday where they went down 123-102. Meanwhile, the Warriors haven’t missed a beat after knocking off the Lakers 123-109 and will look to repeat that at home on Friday.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

When: Friday, October 21

Friday, October 21 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS Bay Area, Altitude, ESPN Deportes

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors (-5.5)

O/U: 229.5

