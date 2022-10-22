Read full article on original website
Evie Wildt
2d ago
I received post card from my neighbor to vote for kotek but my neighbor did not send it and she was pretty upset that this is going on...
Reply
7
Cornbeef Freddy
1d ago
Just one of many tactics that the criminal enterprise masquerading as the Democratic party will use.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
ijpr.org
Countering disinformation and election lies remains vital, says Oregon Secretary of State
Fagan told OPB's “Think Out Loud” that Oregon has a robust system for ensuring the integrity of elections, including regularly updating voter rolls and checking voter signatures to validate the vote. “Every single signature is checked. Every one. Not just a sample, not just a statistical amount. Every...
Washington Examiner
Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change
Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds
Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
Oregon school performance craters relative to national averages, elementary and middle school math scores rank 6th worst in U.S.
In the latest sign that Oregon children have been failed by leaders and need an intensive educational rescue, new federal test results indicate that the nation’s students experienced staggering instructional setbacks during the pandemic – yet Oregon’s bore an even worse brunt. Scores on the National Assessment...
pdxmonthly.com
Portlanders Seem to Want One Thing This Election Day: Change
The state of Oregon may well be headed for a red wave this Election Day, but the waters are muddier when it comes to Portland proper. Even with a disconsolate and fed-up electorate upset over visible houseless encampments and quality-of-life crimes, the city remains a left-leaning bastion and inhospitable territory for the GOP. Case in point: Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan saw fit to tweet the other day about a single yard sign for her in an inner Southeast Portland neighborhood, since it’s such a comparatively rare sighting.
Eye on Northwest Politics: Christine Drazan one-on-one
Christine Drazan could become Oregon's first Republican governor since Vic Atiyeh was the state's chief executive from 1979-1987.
'I came here because Oregon is dangerously close to flipping red': Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Tina Kotek in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates in Oregon are pushing their platforms and working hard to win over voters in the final stretch before Election Day. Part of that strategy includes appearances and endorsements from big name politicians, which is especially true when it comes to Oregon's race for governor. A...
WWEEK
Has Slavery Really Been Legal in Oregon Up Till Now?
My Voters’ Pamphlet says Measure 112 “removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime” from the Oregon Constitution. Are they telling me that slavery has been legal in Oregon up till now? —Brylee C. Tolerance and equity have been central to Oregon’s identity...
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: Three candidates offer three different approaches to climate-related issues
Oregon’s gubernatorial race pits three candidates with two climate philosophies and asks one policy question to voters in November:. Wildfires loom, groundwater is disappearing and the tenor of Oregon’s response to the most destructive symptoms of human-caused climate change hinges on a tight contest for the governor’s chair.
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg, Oregon November Ballots Missing Candidates, Here is What Voters Are Advised To do
The Yamhill County Clerk office has became aware that mistakes are printed on ballots mailed to residents in Newberg, Oregon. These mistakes are specific but voters are encouraged to vote for candidates appearing on their ballot as they normally would and to not leave any fields bank when voting for candidates.
KATU.com
Oregon gubernatorial candidates address a lack of data on homelessness
SALEM, Ore. — A recent survey found that homelessness is the top concern for Oregonians, and all three candidates for governor have made it a central part of their platforms. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan have both been vocal about the need to better understand why...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Oregonians have started voting and with just over two weeks until Election Day, the three leading candidates for governor are campaigning intensely. On Tuesday, Republican Christine Drazan held a packed rally in Aurora with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who gifted Drazan one of his signature red fleece vests. “Nobody thought that a Republican governor candidate could win in Virginia,” Youngkin said, according to the Capital Chronicle. “Sound familiar, Oregon?”
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
Measure 114 is first gun control initiative in two decades
Firearms training and ammo magazine limits are proposed; Oregon Legislature has taken other steps since 2015.Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in the past eight years, including a 2021 law requiring safe storage of firearms and enabling public schools, community colleges and state universities to ban firearms from their grounds. Like the 2000 measure, Measure 114...
Washington Examiner
Oregon Republican Christine Drazan vows to fight child vaccine mandates
BEND, Oregon — Christine Drazan, Oregon’s GOP gubernatorial candidate, joined the ranks of prominent Republicans vowing to fight an effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to require COVID-19 vaccine doses for young children. “Yeah, I will be pushing back against that as governor,” she said...
How Oregon’s 3 candidates for governor differ on education
Oregon’s governor serves as the superintendent of public instruction, appoints leaders at the Department of Education and is ultimately responsible for ensuring the state’s students graduate prepared for life after high school. The next woman to hold the job will shape the education of a generation of Oregon...
Portland mayor proposes ban on unsanctioned homeless encampments, calls crisis a 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Hundreds of homeless encampments throughout Portland, Oregon, would be banned under a proposal that Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to introduce this week.
Drazan and Kotek were in a close race for Oregon governor. Did the final debate change things?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday night on KGW, the three candidates for Oregon governor met for their fourth and final debate before Election Day. Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson got one last chance to make their case to Oregon voters. The candidates had an...
State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’
One thing that stuck out to Republican candidate Tracy Cramer in talking to voters in Woodburn, Gervais and Salem recently was how upset parents still felt about how K-12 education was handled during the pandemic. She said they were frustrated with long school closures and concerned about some lessons overheard or seen in online classes. […] The post State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states’ prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. That exception has long permitted the exploitation of labor by convicted felons. “The idea that you could ever finish the sentence ‘slavery’s okay when ... ’ has to rip out your soul, and I think it’s what makes this a fight that ignores political lines and brings us together, because it feels so clear,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises, a criminal justice advocacy group pushing to remove the amendment’s convict labor clause.
KGW
Portland, OR
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 13