Pasco County, FL

villages-news.com

Blade gets fresh start with new home after adoption through Sumter County Animal Shelter

Blade has found a home and couldn’t be happier. He found it last weekend when Mark Swanson visited Animal Services looking for a new a dog. “We can’t thank the people who work at Sumter County Animal Shelter enough for helping to find our wonderful dog called Blade,” said Mark Swanson. “From the moment we arrived, we received a friendly greeting at the front office, and from those who take excellent care of the dogs, and the person who helped us choose Blade, or should I say Blade chose us. Everyone that we met was professional, kind and caring. It’s quite clear the workers and volunteers love the animals and care very much about them.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
irvineweekly.com

No More Rabbits For Retail In Pasco County

In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion reports on the Pasco County ban on the retail sales of rabbits. On October 10, 2022, the Pasco County Commission adopted an ordinance that would protect animal and owner alike from unlicensed breeders, pet sellers and pet dealers.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Firefighters pull three dogs from burning Zephyrhills home

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire on Ohio Street in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Friday evening around 10p.m., firefighters arrived and reported smoke showing from the home. Neighbors and firefighters pulled three dogs from the home, and they are all doing well. No other injuries were reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

CMA mourns loss of oldest dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Staff at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are grieving the loss of the facility’s eldest dolphin, PJ. CMA estimates that PJ was about 51 years old and she took her last breaths while in the arms of her animal care and vet teams. In a press release,...
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland clinic focuses on recovery for long COVID patients

TAMPA, Fla. - Debilitating headaches, difficulty concentrating, and sleep problems are just some things people with long COVID deal with daily, but a clinic in Lakeland hopes to help. People suffering from long COVID know they have it, but it can be a struggle to convince others. Sometimes all it...
LAKELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living

A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
LADY LAKE, FL

