villages-news.com
Blade gets fresh start with new home after adoption through Sumter County Animal Shelter
Blade has found a home and couldn’t be happier. He found it last weekend when Mark Swanson visited Animal Services looking for a new a dog. “We can’t thank the people who work at Sumter County Animal Shelter enough for helping to find our wonderful dog called Blade,” said Mark Swanson. “From the moment we arrived, we received a friendly greeting at the front office, and from those who take excellent care of the dogs, and the person who helped us choose Blade, or should I say Blade chose us. Everyone that we met was professional, kind and caring. It’s quite clear the workers and volunteers love the animals and care very much about them.”
Respiratory Virus Interrupts Dog Adoptions, Intakes, Rescue Transfers In Pasco County
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) is suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries, and rescue transfers for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus – a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory disease in dogs – at the Land
irvineweekly.com
No More Rabbits For Retail In Pasco County
In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion reports on the Pasco County ban on the retail sales of rabbits. On October 10, 2022, the Pasco County Commission adopted an ordinance that would protect animal and owner alike from unlicensed breeders, pet sellers and pet dealers.
Florida man stomped on pregnant woman in Publix parking lot, left her covered in blood, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he brutally attacked the mother of his unborn child Saturday evening.
Hillsborough deputies investigating death near Town ‘n’ Country
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death near Town 'N' Country.
pasconewsonline.com
Firefighters pull three dogs from burning Zephyrhills home
ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire on Ohio Street in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Friday evening around 10p.m., firefighters arrived and reported smoke showing from the home. Neighbors and firefighters pulled three dogs from the home, and they are all doing well. No other injuries were reported.
Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
20-year-old scooter rider killed in Tampa crash
Police say a 20-year-old scooter rider was killed in a crash involving another vehicle in Tampa.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Complaints mount against boat dock company for not delivering
Nearly two dozen homeowners say they forked over tens of thousands of dollars for boat docks and lifts they never got from AVCO Marine Construction in Hudson.
fox13news.com
CMA mourns loss of oldest dolphin
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Staff at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are grieving the loss of the facility’s eldest dolphin, PJ. CMA estimates that PJ was about 51 years old and she took her last breaths while in the arms of her animal care and vet teams. In a press release,...
Jacksonville Man Killed On Bicycle When Struck By Car In Pasco County Overnight
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Jacksonville man has died after a crash that happened around 11:37 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was riding a bicycle northbound on US-19, north of SR-54, in the center lane. Troopers say a
Firefighters Respond To Brooksville Home For Detached Garage Fire Saturday
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters in Brooksville responded to a detached garage fire on Saturday around 3:38 pm. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) & The Brooksville Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 19,000 block of Sterling Bluff Way. The call
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
fox13news.com
Polls for early voting open in 37 Florida counties, including Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - The general election is just about two weeks away, but starting this week, in-person early voting begins in 37 Florida counties – including several in the Bay Area. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee counties. Pasco, Polk, Hernando, and Citrus...
Local mom fears homelessness after landlord orders family out before lease is up
A single mom in Brandon is worried her family could be homeless in a matter of weeks after Ian sent a tree through the roof of her rental home.
fox13news.com
Lakeland clinic focuses on recovery for long COVID patients
TAMPA, Fla. - Debilitating headaches, difficulty concentrating, and sleep problems are just some things people with long COVID deal with daily, but a clinic in Lakeland hopes to help. People suffering from long COVID know they have it, but it can be a struggle to convince others. Sometimes all it...
Florida sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Two Vehicles Destroyed In Overnight Detached Garage Fire In Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Two vehicles were destroyed in an overnight fire that happened in a detached garage in Spring Hill. According to officials, at 12:53 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported residential fire in the 8,000 block of
villages-news.com
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
