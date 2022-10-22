ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed in Maitland Drive shooting on Friday evening

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
A person was shot and killed Friday evening off Cliffdale Road, police said.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. on a reported shooting. There, they found a person dead of gunshot wounds.

The individual’s name was not released and further details were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Friday evening's slaying is the fourth homicide investigation in the city this week.

2d ago

Well, when you give people 8-years for murder that’s no deterrent! The case from 2021 was a prime (bad) example. You can’t embolden the criminals with weak policies and sentences 🤨😞

