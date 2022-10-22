ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Details hard to come by, but KU hoops to meet Illinois in ‘secret scrimmage’ Saturday

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mv8j7_0iiPdFdI00

Careful to not break NCAA rules that prohibit college basketball coaches from publicizing any “secret scrimmages” they might hold against fellow Division-I teams, Bill Self offered just a short response when asked what he hopes to learn about his 2022-23 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in St. Louis.

“Hopefully kind of find out where we are at,” Self said Tuesday at the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff at T-Mobile Center. “I know who we are playing is very, very physical and all those thing. It’ll be good for our young guys to play against that. I think it’ll be good.”

That’s all KU’s 20th-year coach would say about KU’s upcoming Saturday afternoon scrimmage against Illinois at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. That’s right. He wouldn’t even refer to the Jayhawks’ opponent by name, lest he violate rules that prohibit coaches from discussing specifics.

According to NCAA rules, Division-I teams the past 10 years or so have been allowed to either play two exhibition games against Division-II squads or play one exhibition game to go with one closed scrimmage against a Division-I school, or play two closed scrimmages and no exhibition games.

KU for years had chosen to play two exhibitions against in-state Division-II schools which regularly drew 16,300 fans in Allen Fieldhouse.

However, last year, KU elected to play one secret scrimmage (at Tulsa) as well as one exhibition game (Emporia State) in preparation for a difficult season-opener at the Champions Classic against Michigan State. Self thought it was important to scrimmage a fellow Division-I school in order to adequately prepare for the rugged opener versus the Spartans.,

That scenario worked out well, so this year it’s KU vs. Illinois with the two teams meeting in St. Louis for an afternoon of basketball.

Illinois is ranked No. 23 in the preseason AP poll while KU is tied for fifth with Baylor. The Jayhawks then will play Pittsburg State in an exhibition on Nov. 3 at Allen Fieldhouse in advance of the regular-season opener against Omaha on Nov. 7 at Allen. KU will also play host to North Dakota State on Nov. 10 with the Champions Classic game against Duke this year set for Nov. 15 in Indianapolis.

Self last season explained his new philosophy regarding one secret scrimmage, one exhibition, in an interview with The Star.

“When your first game of the season is against Kentucky, Duke or Michigan State, it’d be nice to play a game where somebody can throw comparable size at you and things like that,” Self said. “You are trying to get prepared for the first two or three games of the season. They have definitely helped us in some ways,” Self added of playing a pair of Division-II teams in the exhibition season. “But being able to play someone of comparable size will probably prepare us more for that first game.”

There will be no time restrictions on Saturday’s workout with Big 10 school Illinois. KU coach Self and Illinois coach Brad Underwood could decide to play a number of halves or quarters instead of a 40-minute game. It’s possible the teams could elect to play one 20-minute game and have various scrimmage sessions such as 10 minutes of man-to-man scrimmaging; five minutes of zone scrimmaging, five minutes of pressing.

Teams are allowed to even take a long break if they wish and return to the court for more work.

Last year at this time, an NCAA official told The Star that secret scrimmages needed to be “conducted in privacy and without publicity or official scoring. Individuals other than athletics department staff members and those necessary to conduct a basketball practice scrimmage against outside competition may not be present during such a scrimmage. The institution shall ensure that the scrimmage is free from public view. No class time shall be missed by basketball student-athletes in conjunction with such a scrimmage, including all associated activities (e.g., travel, pregame and postgame activities).”

Illinois coach Underwood spoke in generalities about his team’s upcoming scrimmage to the Champaign News-Gazette .

“You can work on situations and scenarios,” the Illinois coach told the paper. “You can have a segment versus zone. You can have a segment of out-of-bounds plays and last-second situations. All of those things that aren’t as easy to do against yourself. You can run down three, side out-of-bounds with six seconds to go. You can create those scenarios, and you can do that against really good competition. It’s those scenarios that are really good because you can really stop and teach in those moments.”

A pair of former Texas Tech players will be reunited Saturday. KU’s Kevin McCullar will be going up against former Red Raider Terrence Shannon, both first-year players at their new schools. McCullar and Shannon are both 6-foot-6 guards.

Illinois also has a pair of highly recruited freshmen guards in 6-3 Skyy Clark and 6-2 Jayden Epps as well as 6-10 junior Coleman Hawkins and 6-6 frosh wing Ty Rodgers.

““I think you’re always a little bit leery of young guys in the backcourt, but they’re really talented,” Underwood told the News-Gazette. “I haven’t been as worried about it because we’re position-less. We’re not as dominant a ball-handling team as maybe we’ve been in the past, but those guys are really, really good.”

According to Jeff Goodman of watchstadium.com , other secret scrimmages involving Big 12 teams to take place Saturday: Kansas State vs. Southern Illinois in Kansas City; Iowa State vs. Creighton in Ames, Iowa; Texas vs. Houston in San Antonio and West Virginia vs., Dayton at Bethany College.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illini scrimmage ahead of season-opening exhibition with Quincy

WCIA — Before the next time Illinois football gets back on the gridiron, basketball season will be underway for Brad Underwood and his Fighting Illini. The Illini return to the State Farm Center for an exhibition game with Quincy on Friday. This season, Illinois opted for the one exhibition game with a D-II opponent and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Corn Nation

A Sellout in Illinois as #3 Nebraska Volleyball Comes to Town

#3 Nebraska (17-1, B1G 9-0) vs Illinois (9-10, B1G 4-5) When: Saturday, October 22 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (16-1, B1G 8-0) Huff Hall in Champaign, IL doesn’t always sellout, but when #3 Nebraska comes to town, it is a hot ticket. Nebraska volleyball is playing well. They have hit a streak as a team and are executing the offense and defense to another level compared to where they were earlier in the season. They are able to shut teams down with their defense and convert their defense into offense. They have won 10 straight matches and the last five as 3-0 victories.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Fully-healthy Skyy Clark ready for college debut: 'He's a very gifted athlete'

CHAMPAIGN — One 22-second video in early August posted to the Illinois men’s basketball social media pages captured everything. There was the pull-up, effortless 3-pointer. Then came the steal and left-handed lay-up in transition. Skyy Clark delivered both plays. He looked healthy. The point guard flew down the floor after the steal inside the State Farm Center and finished confidently at the rim.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Fall As Late 2-Point Conversion Fails, Trojans Finish Season Winning 4 Straight

The Salem Wildcats football season ended at 2-7 after their 2-point conversion with just over 20 seconds left in the game was tipped for an incompletion and they fell to visiting Charleston 14-13. Salem trailed until just under 5 minutes left in the game when they tied it up at 7 on a short touchdown run from Kason Sullens and PAT from Max Ambuehl. But Jeremiah Hayes took the very next play from scrimmage 62 yards to the house to make it 14-7. Salem was not done and drove the ball down again inside Sullens territory as he scored from a yard out to make it 14-13. Salem never hesitated and set up their 2-point conversion. Quarterback Sam Greene rolled out and tried to hit Noah Nix in the corner of the end zone, but the pass was deflected and the game was over. Salem had the ball inside the 10 in the game but couldn’t score and turned it over 2 times in the 3rd quarter which hurt their chances.
SALEM, IL
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy