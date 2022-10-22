Man tries hiring hitman to murder his own son: Westlake police

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Westlake police are investigating after they say a local man tried

to hire someone to murder his own son.

“We got a call around 11 p.m. from one of our businesses on Canterbury Road,” said Captain Jerry Vogel.

Police said the employee received three phone calls and two voicemails that they felt were alarming.

“It appears the person who was calling called another number a bunch of times that was one digit off from our business in Westlake. So when he called, he was one number off,” said Vogel.

Police said that man was 58-year-old Desmen Ramsey, of Cleveland, but who Ramsey allegedly tried to have killed is even more unusual.

“He had gotten into a fight with his adult son the night before. He claims he had too many drinks and made this phone call, but he admitted it was him who made the calls,” said Vogel.

Ramsey was arrested and charged with a felony, complicity to commit murder.

Bond was set at $500,000 cash and he was transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Police said the son was contacted but declined to seek any protection due to the threats.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.