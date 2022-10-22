ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Trick Play On Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens dove deep into the playbook for a trick play on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. On 4th & 1 from the Browns' 49-yard line, tight end Mark Andrews lined up under center. It looked like he was just trying to get the Browns to jump offsides before he got the ball and tossed it to Lamar Jackson, who was in the backfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is impressed by Xavien Howard's play

One of the benefits of playing on Sunday night is that the rest of the league gets an opportunity to watch the game, so players have a chance to view their peers. This week, the Miami Dolphins had that privilege, as they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 at Hard Rock Stadium. They earned their fourth win of the season due to an impressive defensive effort despite Byron Jones, Keion Crossen, Trill Williams and Kader Kohou all out with injuries in the secondary. And, to make matters worse, safety Brandon Jones left in the third quarter with a knee injury that looked to be pretty serious.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKYC

Downward spiral: Cleveland Browns fall to 2-5 with 23-20 loss to Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Browns' 2022 season is quickly spiraling out of control. Cleveland's record is now 2-5 following a fourth consecutive loss, this time to the rival Baltimore Ravens 23-20. The same problems that have cost them in games past were on full display again Sunday: Defensive lapses, mistakes at quarterback, penalties, and questionable coaching decisions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on the great protection the offensive line gave to QB Joe Burrow: “What else can you do differently?” (Ben Baby) Taylor said the team has “gotten back to basics” and had praise for WR Tyler Boyd‘s big game: “TB is a special player. He makes the most of his opportunities.” (Kelsey Conway)
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens — Browns Week 7 Inactive Players

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is able to play Week 7 against the Browns after coming down with an illness on Saturday. He was listed as questionable. Stanley missed the Ravens’ first four games while recovering from his second straight season-ending ankle surgery. However, he has helped stabilize the offensive line since his return.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy