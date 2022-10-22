One of the benefits of playing on Sunday night is that the rest of the league gets an opportunity to watch the game, so players have a chance to view their peers. This week, the Miami Dolphins had that privilege, as they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 at Hard Rock Stadium. They earned their fourth win of the season due to an impressive defensive effort despite Byron Jones, Keion Crossen, Trill Williams and Kader Kohou all out with injuries in the secondary. And, to make matters worse, safety Brandon Jones left in the third quarter with a knee injury that looked to be pretty serious.

