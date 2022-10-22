When chubby trout leap out of the water in autumn it’s time for Macklin to go fishing with his friend Jorel. Jorel will drive his recently purchased Black Series HQ21 off-road RV, which Macklin has long been dreaming of. So here comes the opportunity for Macklin to try the trailer out. Early in the morning, Jorel gets to Macklin’s place in his Black Series HQ21. Seeing the trailer with his own eyes, Mackline is deeply impressed. The trailer is tall and rugged, with its lower half covered in aluminum sheets. Its black and gray colors look very cool. It has multiple large double-layer windows and several large-capacity storage spaces. That is very convenient. The through-type storage space is quite a boon for anglers, because they can store the fishing rod without dismantling it, and that saves much time.

5 HOURS AGO