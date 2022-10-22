ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

dillonheraldonline.com

Todd Davis Representing Dillon County In Port Ambassador Program

CHARLESTON, SC — OCT. 13, 2022 — South Carolina Ports welcomes its 2022-2023 Class of Port Ambassadors, kicking off a yearlong program that provides a deep understanding of how SC Ports benefits South Carolina’s economy. Participants are selected from nominations by the Review and Oversight Commission on...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns

Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
LUMBERTON, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)

Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property

Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

One person killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Highway Patrol is reporting one person has died Saturday night in a crash on South Charleston Road near Laurentis Lane in Darlington County. No additional information is being released. Neighbors said troopers have shutdown a portion of the road leading to the deadly crash.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed Friday night on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened Friday at about 9:40 p.m. near mile-marker 163 when a 2012 Honda Civic traveling north hit and killed a pedestrian, Miller said. […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Missing child located in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department has found a missing runaway child, Ty'anna Briggs. The previous story can be read below. She was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Friday October 21, 2022 in the 1700 block of West Palmetto Street. NEW: McLeod Children's Hospital raises record...
FLORENCE, SC

