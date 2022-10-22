Read full article on original website
Related
dillonheraldonline.com
Todd Davis Representing Dillon County In Port Ambassador Program
CHARLESTON, SC — OCT. 13, 2022 — South Carolina Ports welcomes its 2022-2023 Class of Port Ambassadors, kicking off a yearlong program that provides a deep understanding of how SC Ports benefits South Carolina’s economy. Participants are selected from nominations by the Review and Oversight Commission on...
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns
Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
NC sheriff resigns as DA sets up to present evidence for removing him from office
The district attorney’s presentation was cued up on the courtroom screens. The room was packed. Then the sheriff resigned.
wpde.com
Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
South Carolina offers South Florence's LaNorris Sellers
South Florence star quarterback LaNorris Sellers has received an offer from South Carolina hours after his coach spoke about the lack of interest in the Palmetto State. Sellers, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior, tweeted early Saturday afternoon that he had an offer from the Gamecocks. The Shrine ...
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
South Carolina food processor to build North Carolina facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85 million investment in a new processing […]
Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
Dobbins Heights’ David among leaders recognized as Lumber River Council of Governments celebrates 50 years of regional excellence
PEMBROKE — On Oct. 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG. Robert Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors Chairman, presided over the event. The evening began...
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
wpde.com
Robeson County officers respond to barricaded suspect situation, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Offices with the Rowland Police Department in the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Rowland where a man has barricaded himself inside a home, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said they went to serve...
AW SHUCKS: Richmond County industries thanked with oyster roast
ROCKINGHAM — Manufacturing leaders from across Richmond County were treated to steamed oysters at the Richmond County Airport Thursday evening for the annual Industry Appreciation event. The annual shindig is sponsored by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development as a “thank you” to the largest local...
wpde.com
One person killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Highway Patrol is reporting one person has died Saturday night in a crash on South Charleston Road near Laurentis Lane in Darlington County. No additional information is being released. Neighbors said troopers have shutdown a portion of the road leading to the deadly crash.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-95 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed Friday night on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened Friday at about 9:40 p.m. near mile-marker 163 when a 2012 Honda Civic traveling north hit and killed a pedestrian, Miller said. […]
Developer’s plan for 1,000-plus homes in region runs into opposition
LANCASTER COUNTY , S.C. — A rezoning request for a large property in Lancaster County has been recommended for denial by the planning commission. On Tuesday, the commission voted against a recommendation for approval of a rezoning request for 780.4 acres off Van Wyck Road. It also recommended denial of an accompanying development agreement for the property.
Chadbourn high school designated historic property
CHADBOURN, N.C. — Westside High School in Chadbourn, Columbus County, was designated as a historic property on Oct. 18. &ldqu
wpde.com
Missing child located in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department has found a missing runaway child, Ty'anna Briggs. The previous story can be read below. She was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Friday October 21, 2022 in the 1700 block of West Palmetto Street. NEW: McLeod Children's Hospital raises record...
Young girl missing from Florence County found safe, police say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A young girl reported missing from West Palmetto Street in Florence County was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
Comments / 1