Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
INDIANA STATE
Dismissal of DUI case against ex-attorney general sought

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results...
SCRANTON, PA
Emission reduction program offers aid for replacement buses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own school buses can apply for funding through a program designed to reduce diesel emissions, Gov. Andy Beshear announced. The 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program will reimburse up to 25 percent of the cost of a...
KENTUCKY STATE

